ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023: Where to watch live streaming in India

The ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 is being held in Dubai from December 8 to December 17. This will be the 10th edition of the ODI event, which was first held in 1989 in Bangladesh. A total of eight teams are taking part in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are the five ICC full-member sides that will feature in the tournament. Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, and Japan confirmed their berth through the qualifying tournament.

The ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a group stage and knockout format. The eight participating nations have been divided into two groups each. Afghanistan, India, Nepal, and Pakistan are in Group A, while Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates have been placed in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockouts - the semi-finals, which will be followed by the final.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 telecast channel list in India

There will be no live telecast of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 on any of the TV channels in India.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 will be available on the Asian Cricket Council's official YouTube channel.

All the matches will begin at 11:00 AM IST.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule with timings

December 8: India U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Group A, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai (11:00 AM IST).

December 8: Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19, Group A ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai (11:00 AM IST).

December 9: Bangladesh U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, Group B, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, (11:00 AM IST).

December 9: Sri Lanka U19 vs Japan U19, Group B, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai (11:00 AM IST).

December 10: India U19 vs Pakistan U19, Group A, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai (11:00 AM IST).

December 10: Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19, Group A, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai (11:00 AM IST).

December 11: Bangladesh U19 vs Japan U19, Group B, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai (11:00 AM IST).

December 11: Sri Lanka U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, Group B, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai (11:00 AM IST).

December 12: Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Group A, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai (11:00 AM IST).

December 12: India U19 vs Nepal U19, Group A, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai (11:00 AM IST).

December 13: Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Group B, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, 11:00 AM (IST).

December 13: United Arab Emirates U19 vs Japan U19, Group B, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai (11:00 AM IST).

December 15: 1st semi-final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (11:00 AM IST).

December 15: 2nd semi-final, ICC Academy Ground, Dubai (11:00 AM IST).

December 17: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (11:00 AM IST).