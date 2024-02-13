ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Nepal vs Maldives, Match 24

A total of eight matches were played on Tuesday, February 13, in the ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup 2024.

Thailand are still at the top of the Group A points table with three wins and a Net Run Rate of +5.201. Kuwait have moved to second place from third, having won two out of three matches. Myanmar have slipped to third place from second, while Singapore are still in last place.

Group A Points table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 Thailand Women 3 3 0 0 6 5.201 2 Kuwait Women 3 2 1 0 4 -0.514 3 Myanmar Women 3 1 2 0 2 -1.507 4 Singapore Women 3 0 3 0 0 -2.9

The Group B points table remains unchanged. The United Arab Emirates are in first place with three wins in three matches. Japan, China, and Oman are in the next three places, respectively.

Group B Points table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 United Arab Emirates Women 3 3 0 0 6 5.751 2 Japan Women 3 2 1 0 4 -0.462 3 China Women 3 1 2 0 2 -1.756 4 Oman Women 3 0 3 0 0 -3.51

Malaysia have won all three matches and finish at the top of the Group C table with a Net Run Rate of +3.006. Indonesia have won two out of three matches, while Qatar have won one out of three matches. They are in the next two places and have a Net Run Rate of +2.080 and -0.602, respectively. Bahrain haven't won a single game and are in last place with a Net Run Rate of -4.872.

Group C Points table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 Malaysia Women 3 3 0 0 6 3.006 2 Indonesia Women 3 2 1 0 4 2.08 3 Qatar Women 3 1 2 0 2 -0.602 4 Bahrain Women 3 0 3 0 0 -4.872

Nepal and Hong Kong are in the first two places in Group D with three and two wins, respectively. They have a Net Run Rate of +5.585 and 3.615, respectively. Bhutan and Maldives are in the last two places and have a Net Run Rate of -0.322 and -8.000, respectively.

Group D Points table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 Nepal Women 3 3 0 0 6 5.585 2 Hong Kong Women 3 2 1 0 4 3.615 3 Bhutan Women 3 1 2 0 2 -0.322 4 Maldives Women 3 0 3 0 0 -8

Nepal dominate Maldives with a stunning 214-run victory in Group D showdown

In Group A, Kuwait defeated Myanmar by 27 runs. Thailand won their match against Singapore by 86 runs.

In Group B, China defeated Oman by eight wickets, and the United Arab Emirates won their match against Japan by 10 wickets.

Malaysia had a dominant win over Bahrain by 126 runs. Indonesia defeated Qatar by nine wickets. Both teams were in Group C.

In Group D, Nepal defeated Maldives by 214 runs after posting a total of 227 runs for the loss of four wickets. It was the highest score on Tuesday. Hong Kong won their match against Bhutan by 72 runs.

