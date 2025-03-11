“Acche de cheer karna usko” - Suresh Raina’s unique request at Mumbai airport after India’s 2025 Champions Trophy win [Watch]

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina made a special request to the paparazzi to cheer for Team India players on their return to Mumbai following their 2025 Champions Trophy victory. The cricketer-turned-commentator also gave special mentions to skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, among others.

While Rohit and Iyer are originally from Mumbai, Kohli has built his new home in Alibaug and is the neighbor of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Mumbai.

In the clip, Raina was seen outside the airport (seemingly Mumbai). He said (via Pinkvilla):

“Match dekha aapne, Rohit Sharma aayega ache se cheer karna usko. Puri mehnat kari hai usne. Virat, Rohit, Shreyas Iyer… KL Rahul.”

Translated version:

“Did you see the match (CT final)? When Rohit Sharma arrives, cheer for him. He’s worked very hard. Virat, Rohit, Shreyas Iyer… KL Rahul.”

The remarks came after Rohit became the second most successful India captain after leading the Men in Blue to back-to-back ICC trophies. MS Dhoni stays on top of the list with three ICC titles.

Notably, Suresh Raina has won the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy with the Men in Blue. He has been working as a commentator since his retirement.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dismiss retirement rumors after 2025 Champions Trophy glory

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have confirmed that they won’t retire after the 2025 Champions Trophy victory. In a viral clip, Rohit said alongside Kohli:

"Bhai hum koi retire nahi ho rahein hai, inko lag raha hai (Brother, I am not retiring. These people think).”

Rohit further confirmed his decision to continue playing in the 50-over format. The 37-year-old said in a post-match press conference (via NDTV):

“I am not going to retire from this format. Just to make sure no rumors are spread moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, has urged Rohit and Kohli to continue till the 2027 ODI World Cup. He told ANI:

“The best thing is that Rohit Sharma said he is not retiring. Well done, my son. Nobody can retire Rohit and Virat. They should think about retirement after winning the 2027 ODI World Cup. I had said this before India would win.”

The action will now shift to IPL 2025, which kicks off on March 22. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens.

