Actress Mahira Sharma answers about her favourite Indian cricketer during 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Actress Mahira Sharma gave an interesting reply when asked about her favorite Indian cricketer during the 2025 Champions Trophy when she was recently spotted by media personnel. The 27-year-old achieved fame with her acting roles in a couple of Television shows and participation in Big Boss 13.

Ad

An Instagram page named viralbhayani shared a video to give fans a glimpse of Mahira Sharma's recent interaction with media personnel about cricket. One of them asked who her favorite cricketer was in the Indian cricket team. Mahira was initially taken aback and then replied:

"Puri Indian cricket team (Whole Indian cricket team)."

You can watch the video below:

Ad

Trending

Team India have qualified for semi-finals of 2025 Champions Trophy with two straight wins in group stage

The Indian team is currently in Dubai, participating in the 2025 Champions Trophy. All their matches are being held in the UAE city following their refusal to travel to the host country, Pakistan. The Men in Blue have beaten both Bangladesh and Pakistan by six wickets over the past week to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy. New Zealand took the other spot from Group A, while Pakistan and Bangladesh have been eliminated.

Ad

The Rohit Sharma-led side will face New Zealand in their last group match on Sunday (March 2) to finalize the Group A standings.

Speaking on potential changes to the Indian playing XI for the match against the Kiwis on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"I can understand about Shami. You can make him sit out and play Arshdeep if you want. However, there is a seven-day gap (between the Pakistan and New Zealand games). The only thing is that you have to play on the 4th again after the 2nd in Champions Trophy. That could be a problem for sure as you might say that Shami can't turn around that quickly and so you want to play Arshdeep in this match.

Ad

"However, nothing else apart from that. I don't agree with anything apart from Shami unless, of course, there is an injury issue. Otherwise, stick to the same team."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions on the matter in the comments sect

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news