Adam Milne withdraws from New Zealand's ODI squad for Pakistan and India series

New Zealand have withdrawn fast bowler Adam Milne from their ODI squads for the upcoming series against Pakistan and India due to concerns over his preparations. Blair Tickner, who is currently with the Test squad, has been added as his replacement.

Milne felt tightness in his hamstring after the series against India last year. He missed two Ford Trophy games but returned for the Super Smash, New Zealand's domestic T20 competition.

However, the 30-year-old felt playing six games within 16 games would be too much of a risk and could aggravate his injury. New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen appreciated Milne for his honesty and said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"Adam was very upfront with us about his concerns around the lack of one-day bowling loading for the upcoming tours. After chatting to him, we agreed his preparation leading into the tour wouldn't be sufficient for him to cope with the demands of back-to-back, three-game ODI series. We appreciate his honesty and his genuine desire not to let the team down."

Larsen further added that Tickner has a similar set of skills to Milne and that him already being in Pakistan will be an added advantage for the Kiwis.

"Blair's skills at bowling through the middle and his ability to hit the pitch hard make him a similar prospect to what Adam offered us," he added. "The fact he's already in Pakistan experiencing the conditions is an added bonus."

Tickner has picked up nine ODI wickets from six games since making his debut against the Netherlands in March 2022.

New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan in three ODI matches on January 9, 11 and 13 - all in Karachi - before traveling to India for three ODIs on January 18, 21 and 24.

New Zealand's ODI squad for Pakistan and India series

Ritesh Ghimire @reeteshjee



ODI squad: Kane Williamson (capt - only for Pakistan ODIs), Tom Latham (capt - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only), and Blair Tickner.

