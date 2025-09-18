Afghanistan all-rounder equals teammate’s amazing record during blazing knock in SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi equalled a massive record during his team’s last group-stage game against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi at the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 18. The right-handed batter smashed a 20-ball fifty to equal his teammate Azmatullah Omarzai for the fastest fifty in the Asia Cup T20I format. The record came just eight days after Omarzai broke the joint record held by India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Rahmanullah Gurbaz while playing against Hong Kong on September 9.
Nabi unlocked the achievement en route to his five consecutive sixes off Dunith Wellalage in the last over of Afghanistan’s innings. With the blazing knock, the 40-year-old finished unbeaten on 60 off 22 deliveries, comprising six maximums and three boundaries. His final over carnage saw Afghanistan set a fighting total against six-time champions Sri Lanka in an attempt to qualify for the Super 4.
Fastest fifty in T20 Asia Cup
- 20 balls - Mohammad Nabi vs SL, 2025
- 20 balls - Azmatullah Omarzai vs HK, 2025
- 22 balls – Suryakumar Yadav vs HK, 2022
- 22 balls – Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs SL, 2022
https://x.com/kaustats/status/1968719122247610749
As per Cricbuzz, Nabi is now the second-oldest and only third batter to smash a fifty after turning 40.
- 41y 294d - Chris Gayle (67) vs AUS, Gros Islet, 2021
- 40y 260d - Mohammad Nabi (60) vs SL, Abu Dhabi, 2025
- 40y 64d - Mohammad Hafeez (99*) vs NZ, Hamilton, 2020
Mohammad Nabi’s carnage helps Afghanistan set a 170-run target for Sri Lanka in a must-win Asia Cup 2025 match
Mohammad Nabi’s exploits with the bat helped Afghanistan post 169/8 against Sri Lanka in their allotted 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz also chipped in with 24 (27), 18 (14), 14 (8), respectively. Rashid Khan played a crucial knock, scoring 24 off 23 balls, including one six and two boundaries.
Meanwhile, Nuwan Thusara starred with the ball for Sri Lanka, returning with stunning figures of 4/18. Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, and Dasun Shanaka also bagged one wicket apiece.
In response, SL were 82/2 after 10 overs at the time of writing, with Kusal Mendis (40 off 30) and Kusal Perera (20 off 15) at the crease.
Follow the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 live score and updates here.
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️