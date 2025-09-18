Afghanistan all-rounder equals teammate’s amazing record during blazing knock in SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi equalled a massive record during his team’s last group-stage game against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi at the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 18. The right-handed batter smashed a 20-ball fifty to equal his teammate Azmatullah Omarzai for the fastest fifty in the Asia Cup T20I format. The record came just eight days after Omarzai broke the joint record held by India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Rahmanullah Gurbaz while playing against Hong Kong on September 9.

Ad

Nabi unlocked the achievement en route to his five consecutive sixes off Dunith Wellalage in the last over of Afghanistan’s innings. With the blazing knock, the 40-year-old finished unbeaten on 60 off 22 deliveries, comprising six maximums and three boundaries. His final over carnage saw Afghanistan set a fighting total against six-time champions Sri Lanka in an attempt to qualify for the Super 4.

Fastest fifty in T20 Asia Cup

20 balls - Mohammad Nabi vs SL, 2025

20 balls - Azmatullah Omarzai vs HK, 2025

22 balls – Suryakumar Yadav vs HK, 2022

22 balls – Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs SL, 2022

Ad

Trending

https://x.com/kaustats/status/1968719122247610749

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats Fastest fifty in T20 Asia Cup 20 balls - Mohammad Nabi🇦🇫 v SL, 2025 20 balls - Azmatullah Omarzai🇦🇫 v HK, 2025 22 balls - Suryakumar Yadav🇮🇳 v HK, 2022 22 balls - Rahmanullah Gurbaz🇦🇫 v SL, 2022 #AFGvSL #AsiaCup

Ad

As per Cricbuzz, Nabi is now the second-oldest and only third batter to smash a fifty after turning 40.

41y 294d - Chris Gayle (67) vs AUS, Gros Islet, 2021

40y 260d - Mohammad Nabi (60) vs SL, Abu Dhabi, 2025

40y 64d - Mohammad Hafeez (99*) vs NZ, Hamilton, 2020

Mohammad Nabi’s carnage helps Afghanistan set a 170-run target for Sri Lanka in a must-win Asia Cup 2025 match

Mohammad Nabi’s exploits with the bat helped Afghanistan post 169/8 against Sri Lanka in their allotted 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz also chipped in with 24 (27), 18 (14), 14 (8), respectively. Rashid Khan played a crucial knock, scoring 24 off 23 balls, including one six and two boundaries.

Ad

Meanwhile, Nuwan Thusara starred with the ball for Sri Lanka, returning with stunning figures of 4/18. Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, and Dasun Shanaka also bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, SL were 82/2 after 10 overs at the time of writing, with Kusal Mendis (40 off 30) and Kusal Perera (20 off 15) at the crease.

Follow the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️