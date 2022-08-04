Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 schedule: Full list of Afghanistan’s matches in Asia Cup, timings in IST and live streaming details

The Afghanistan cricket team will be seen in action during the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament. The event will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. The tournament was supposed to be organized in Sri Lanka. However, owing to the ongoing economic crisis and political turmoil in the country, the venue had to be shifted.

Afghanistan are one of the six teams taking part in Asia Cup 2022. India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and a qualifier will also feature in the event. The six nations have been divided into two groups (A and B). Afghanistan have been placed in Group B, which also includes Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Group A has arch-rivals India and Pakistan. They will be joined by a qualifier as the third team.

The tournament will kick-off with the group games, which will be followed by the Super Four round. Here, the four teams that qualify will battle it out against each other. The top two teams at the conclusion of the Super Four will meet in the summit clash of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on September 11.

Afghanistan’s full schedule for Asia Cup 2022

Following is Afghanistan’s schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE:

August 27, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Match, Group B: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

August 30, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3th Match, Group B: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah (7.30 pm).

(The top two teams from the group will progress to the Super Four round.)

Afghanistan’s Asia Cup 2022 squad

Afghanistan’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament is yet to be announced. Their last T20 assignment was against Zimbabwe in Harare in June. They had a memorable time, winning the series 3-0. Earlier, they had also clinched the one-day series by the same margin.

Where to watch Afghanistan’s matches in Asia Cup 2022?

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



and join us in supporting



Starts Aug 27 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar 140 crore fans cheering 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂... there is no greater pride than this for @ImRo45 #BelieveInBlue and join us in supporting #TeamIndia at #AsiaCup 2022!Starts Aug 27 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar 140 crore fans cheering 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂... there is no greater pride than this for @ImRo45. #BelieveInBlue and join us in supporting #TeamIndia at #AsiaCup 2022!Starts Aug 27 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar https://t.co/gh2SPFmQEu

All matches of Asia Cup 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports. Live streaming of the games will also be available on Disney+Hotstar. All matches begin at 7.30 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far