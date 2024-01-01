Afghanistan Cricket Board extends Jonathan Trott’s contract as head coach ahead of T20I series vs India

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has extended head coach Jonathan Trott’s contract on New Year's Day, ahead of the T20I series versus India. The extension comes after Trott's 18-month-long coaching tenure saw the team’s remarkable rise in white-ball cricket.

Notably, Afghanistan delivered in the 2023 ODI World Cup, beating 2019 champions England, 1996 winners Sri Lanka and 1992 champions Pakistan. They nearly beat six-time ODI champions Australia before Glenn Maxwell’s double century scripted a miraculous win.

The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side eventually finished sixth with four wins in nine games to secure an automatic berth for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Apart from their ODI World Cup heroics, Afghanistan also achieved remarkable success, including the 2022 Asia Cup, the T20I series win over Pakistan and the ODI series win against Bangladesh.

In a statement, the ACB said about Trott's extension:

“Afghanistan Cricket Board confirms the extension of the contract with Mr. Jonathon Trott, the National Team’s Head Coach, for the year 2024. The decision comes in after his successful 18-month tenure, during which he made significant contributions to the team’s progress and development.”

“Mr. Jonathon Trott expressed his pleasure on the extension of his contract and stated that he is looking forward to spending more time with the squad and building on performances of the recently held ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.”

Expand Tweet

Trott represented England in 52 Tests from 2009-2015, scoring 3835 runs at an average of 44.08, including nine tons and 19 half-centuries, with a best score of 226.

He also played 68 ODIs for England, with 2838 runs at an average of 51.25, hitting four hundreds and 22 fifties.

Afghanistan set to tour India for three-match T20I series in January

Afghanistan will next tour India for a three-match T20I series, which starts at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on January 11.

They are currently playing a three-match T20I series against the United Arab Emirates. The series is tied 1-1, with the decider to be played in Sharjah on January 2. Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s regular T20I captain, has been rested for the series.

Afghanistan tour of India

January 11 - 1st T20I in Mohali

January 14 - 2nd T20I in Indore

January 17 - 3rd T20I in Bengaluru

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App