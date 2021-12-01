Afghanistan cricket in spot of bother as both Shaun Tait and Lance Klusener bid adieu

Amidst all the off-field problems Afghanistan are going through, they find themselves in a tight spot in cricketing circles as well.

Former Aussie speedster Shaun Tait has decided to step down from the post of bowling consultant for the Afghanistan cricket team. His decision came a day after Lance Klusener decided not to extend his contract as the head coach of Afghanistan.

Klusener, who was appointed in September 2019, will see through his contract that expires on December 31, 2021.

However, Tait resigned from his position with immediate effect on Wednesday (December 1). The 38-year-old mentioned in a statement released by him that he enjoyed his time with the team, especially with the young Afghan pacers.

"This is to announce that I am stepping down from the fast bowling consultant job of the Afghanistan team with immediate effect," Tait said in a statement. "I have enjoyed my time working with the team, especially with the young Afghan fast bowlers whom I personally think have a great future."

Tait, who recorded the second-fastest delivery (161.1kph) of all time, also acknowledged it was a 'pleasure' working with great cricketing minds like Lance Klusener.

"Having access to a great cricketing mind like Lance Klusener (head coach of Afghanistan during my tenure) has been an absolute pleasure," he said. "I wish the Afghanistan team all the best for their future & I thank all the Afghan fans around the globe for their unconditional support towards the team."

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan Shaun Tait: "I have enjoyed my time working with the team especially with the young Afghan fast bowlers whom i

personally think have a great future." Shaun Tait: "I have enjoyed my time working with the team especially with the young Afghan fast bowlers whom i personally think have a great future." https://t.co/ZaGqTymLV3

Tait, who has picked up 95 international wickets for Australia, was roped in as bowling coach by Afghanistan in August earlier this year for a period of five months. He accompanied the team to the UAE for the T20 World Cup 2021.

As I walk away from the Afghanistan cricket team, I look forward to the next stage in my coaching career: Lance Klusener

Lance Klusener to walk away from his position

In a statement issued on Monday, Lance Klusener said that he will not be continuing as the head coach of Afghanistan when his contract expires and is looking forward to the next stage of his coaching career.

"Having spent two years with the team, I will take away some memorable moments with me," Klusener said. "As I walk away from the Afghanistan cricket team and its cricketing structure, I look forward to the next stage in my coaching career and the opportunities it brings."

Afghanistan Cricket Board @ACBofficials



Afghanistan Cricket Board & Lance Klusener, the head coach of Afghanistan Men’s Cricket Team, in a mutual agreement, decided not to extend the contract of Mr. Lance as the Head coach of

More:👇

bit.ly/3FZ9JPr ACB, Klusener Decided to End Coaching ContractAfghanistan Cricket Board & Lance Klusener, the head coach of Afghanistan Men’s Cricket Team, in a mutual agreement, decided not to extend the contract of Mr. Lance as the Head coach of @ACBofficials More:👇 ACB, Klusener Decided to End Coaching ContractAfghanistan Cricket Board & Lance Klusener, the head coach of Afghanistan Men’s Cricket Team, in a mutual agreement, decided not to extend the contract of Mr. Lance as the Head coach of @ACBofficials.More:👇bit.ly/3FZ9JPr

Klusener took over as Afghanistan coach from Andy Moles following the 2019 World Cup.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Though Afghanistan hardly played any cricket in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team did reasonably well under Klusener, winning one out of the three Tests, three out of the six ODIs and nine out of 14 T20Is.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee