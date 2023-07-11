"Afghanistan is going to be the team to watch out for in this 2023 World Cup" - Ravichandran Ashwin 

Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Afghanistan have a significant chance of doing well at the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Ashwin predicted that Afghanistan could very well trump at least two top sides at the marquee event. The veteran spinner opined that in favourable conditions, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led team will emerge as a force to be reckoned with.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

"Afghanistan is going to be the team to watch out for in this 2023 World Cup. I am sure they are going to beat at least two top sides in this year's World Cup. A very dangerous team if the conditions are going to sit for them."

The veteran spinner further pointed out that Afghanistan have a strong batting lineup in 50-over cricket. He praised the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hashmatullah Shahidi.

"Rahmanullah Gurbaz's IPL stint has taken him into a different league," said Ashwin. "He scored a 145-odd in the second ODI. Is he the only batter for them? No. They have their captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. He is anchoring the innings till 50 overs like how Gary Kirsten used to bat in those days. They have the finishers in Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. Now they have found a talented opener in Ibrahim Zadran."

Notably, Afghanistan are competing in a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. With back-to-back wins in the first two fixtures, they have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead.

"Afghanistan have a chance to qualify for the semis" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Speaking in the same video, Ravichandran Ashwin noted that India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan were the three Asian teams that made it to the top four when the 50-over World Cup took place in the sub-continent in 2011.

The 36-year-old suggested that this time around, Afghanistan are one of the frontrunners among the Asian teams to qualify for the semi-finals, elaborating:

"The last time when the tournament took place in Asia, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the semis. This time, Afghanistan have a chance to qualify for the semis as one of the Asian giants. They are forming as one of the giants of Asian cricket."

Afghanistan will next be seen in action on Tuesday, July 11, as they take on Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the series at Chattogram.

