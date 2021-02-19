Afghanistan announce squad for Zimbabwe Test series 

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have announced their squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe in the UAE.

Afghanistan's 19-member squad consists of eight uncapped players - Abdul Malik, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Sayed Ahmed Shirzad, Saleem Safi, and Zia Ur Rahman Akbar.

Here is Afghanistan squad for the upcoming Two-Test series against @ZimCricketv in UAE. The much awaited series is set to commence this March in Abu-Dhabi. #AFGvZIM https://t.co/Tl8IJcB1gI pic.twitter.com/Q6mr4DW5gB — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 18, 2021

While speaking to Cricbuzz, ACB director of cricket Raees Ahmadzai said that the youngsters were selected based on their domestic performances.

"They have been performing really well in domestic cricket so we felt that we should give them opportunity in Test. The door is open for best available players in any format," said Ahmadzai.

Rashid Khan, who represents the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is expected to feature in the Test series.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, and Noor Ahmad were not picked for the Test series, meaning they are set for a longer spell in the PSL. However, the Afghan trio are likely to miss the final stages of the PSL if they are selected for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting March 17.

Zahir Khan and Abdul Wasi Noori have been named as reserves for the Test series.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe schedule

Test Cricket will resume for Afghanistan as the national team will play its fifth and sixth Test this March ! Followed by a T20I series against @ZimCricketv! #AFGvZIM pic.twitter.com/lUGcC4M4iQ — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 30, 2021

The first test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will start on March 2, with the second scheduled for March 10-14.

The two-match Test series will be followed by three T20I games between March 17-20. All matches will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan squad: Asghar Afghan (capt), Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Abdul Malik, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai