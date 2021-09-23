Afghanistan planning to invite Pakistan cricket team for ODI series

Azizullah Fazli, the new chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), is planning to visit Pakistan later this week and invite them for an ODI series.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are two of the top Asian sides in world cricket right now. The Pakistan cricket team played a nerve-wrecking match against Afghanistan in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where the Men in Green emerged victorious by three wickets.

Pakistan and Afghanistan were scheduled to play an ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series in Sri Lanka in September this year. However, the series got canceled due to the Covid-19 situation in the island nation.

As reported by AFP news agency, ACB chief Fazli said:

"I will meet new Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja and will offer to host Pakistan for the ODI series which we were due to play in Sri Lanka in September.

"I am taking a tour of Pakistan from September 25 and then will go to India, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates to meet officials of cricket boards. We are seeking to improve Afghanistan cricket and that will come with cooperation from other countries."

Pakistan will face Afghanistan on October 29 in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

While plans for an ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan are in the works now, the two nations are set to cross swords at the ICC T20 World Cup next month. Both teams are part of Group 2 in the Super 12 round. The match between the neighbors is scheduled to be played in Dubai on October 29.

The Pakistan cricket team have never lost an international match against Afghanistan. It will be interesting to see if they can maintain their unbeaten record in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

