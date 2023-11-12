"Afghanistan played better cricket than Pakistan" - Shoaib Malik on the extent of the Men in Green's poor displays at 2023 ODI World Cup 

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik did not mince any words while trying to explain the current team's set of performances at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Men in Green's semi-final ambitions came to a halt with a heavy defeat against England at Eden Gardens, which places them fifth in the points table.

They won four matches over the course of their campaign, as many as their subcontinent rivals Afghanistan to end up with eight points. Babar Azam and Co. narrowly held onto the fifth place on the basis of net run-rate. However, Malik believes that the sixth-ranked Afghanistan played better cricket than Pakistan in the tournament.

Praising the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side, Malik said on A Sports:

"Afghanistan played better cricket than us. In my opinion, if we are just sticking with this World Cup then yes Afghanistan have played better cricket than us."

Former pacer Wasim Akram also felt that Afghanistan were the better team. Citing fatigue as a factor between the two teams, Akram said during the same interaction:

"Afghans looked stronger. Maybe, our boys looked fatigued because they were playing cricket continuously. Afghanistan cricketers looked better than Pakistan, there is no doubt."

Afghanistan made a massive statement with their performances in the tournament. Apart from wins over the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England, the subcontinent side handed five-time champions Australia a major scare and played a solid brand of cricket throughout.

Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by eight wickets at the 2023 ODI World Cup

The two teams clashed midway through the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After several close defeats to their rival, Afghanistan finally crossed the line with a clinical record chase and clinched a historic win by eight wickets that derailed their neighbors' campaign.

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi had summed up what a win over their rivals meant to the nation. He had mentioned during the post-match presentation:

"Big moment for the whole team, the whole of Afghanistan. We’ve been waiting for 10-12 years for such a moment and to win one game in the big event against Pakistan. Last 3 months we worked very hard, this is a lovely moment today."

The two teams had met in a bilateral series in Sri Lanka during the build-up to the World Cup. The Men in Green had completed a 3-0 whitewash, which included a close victory in the second ODI of the series.

Who among the two sides played better cricket over the course of the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.