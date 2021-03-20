Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan breaks MS Dhoni's record for most T20 wins as captain

Afghanistan T20I captain Asghar Afghan has gone past former Indian captain MS Dhoni to become the most successful captain in T20 Internationals. Afghan achieved this feat when Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by 47 runs in the 3rd T20I on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Asghar Afghan has now registered 42 T20I wins as captain and has successfully surpassed MS Dhoni's record of 41 victories. With Afghan taking the top position on the list, England's Eoin Morgan moves to third with 33 wins. Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed is in fourth spot with 29 victories under his captaincy, while former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy holds fifth place with 27 wins.

MS Dhoni is no longer the most successful captain in T20Is, it's Asghar Afghan, who notched up his 42nd win today



As skipper of the Afghanistan side, Asgar Afghan has scored 805 runs at an average of 23.39 and a strike rate of 122.52 . Two of his four career fifties have come as the captain of the Afghanistan side.

Afghan, who has played 72 matches for Afghanistan, has captained the nation in 52 games so far, winning 42 of them as skipper since he took up the role in 2015.

Skipper Asghar Afghan leads Afghanistan to a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe

Leading from the front, Asghar Afghan started the series against Zimbabwe with a quickfire 55 in the first game and followed it up with an unbeaten 14 and in the second T20I.

He also looked to be in scintillating touch in the Test series that the two nations played prior to the T20Is. Afghan scored 92, 50 and 164 in three innings as the two nations ended the Test series level.

During the T20I series, Afghan spinner Rashid Khan became the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The top-ranked T20I bowler in the world picked up 3 wickets in the 2nd T20I to overtake New Zealand's Tim Southee to achieve the feat.

Afghanistan currently stand 7th in the ICC T20I team rankings. They are currently ranked above nations like Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka - an extremely good sign for the team going into the T20I World Cup later this year.