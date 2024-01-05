Afghanistan schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete Afghanistan match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Afghanistan are growing as a force to be reckoned with and can be expected to send some shockwaves in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they have been placed in an interesting group. The Afghans have joined New Zealand and the West Indies in what promises to be an incredibly interesting Group C.

This will be the third time in a row that Afghanistan will play New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, with the Kiwis beating Afghanistan in the 2021 edition and the next game between the two in 2022 being washed out due to rain.

While hosts West Indies emerged as a strong contender to win the group, Afghanistan had beaten them in 2016 where the men from the Caribbean went all the way to the title. This will certainly give the Afghans a lot of confidence and belief that they can get the better of the hosts again. Newcomers Uganda and Papua New Guinea complete group C.

Afghanistan schedule for 2024 T20 World Cup

Below is Afghanistan’s schedule for the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup Group B:

Match 5: June 3 - Afghanistan vs Uganda, Guyana

Match 14: June 7 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Guyana

Match 29: June 13 - Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea, Trinidad & Tobago

Match 40: June 15 - West Indies vs Afghanistan, St. Lucia

Timings for Afghanistan's group games are yet to be released. They will be updated in due course.

Afghanistan no longer being an associate nation speaks a lot about the progress that they have made. They had a sensational ODI World Cup in India as well, winning four games including big wins over England and Pakistan.

New Zealand and West Indies will certainly know that the Afghans are no walkovers and that they will need to be at their best to avoid defeat.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App