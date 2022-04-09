"You want to bowl long spells to learn more about your bowling" - Rashid Khan wants to play more Test matches

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan is keen for more opportunities against top-class Test-playing nations. The wrist-spinner also remains aware of the need to contribute more with the bat in franchise cricket, knowing he has the skills and talent to deliver.

The 23-year old has played all five Tests since Afghanistan's debut in the format in 2018. Although the youngster endured a tough debut, conceding over four runs an over, he has shown a marked improvement since then. So far, Khan has snapped 34 wickets at 22.35 with four five-wicket hauls.

Speaking to Reuters, Khan said it was disappointing not to play big teams as it helps in improving as a bowler. The former Afghan skipper was disappointed about playing a Test against Australia and said:

"As a player, it disappoints you because you always wait for opportunities to play big teams. It's about improving your cricket and learning new things. We all were looking forward to it but sometimes things do not go your way. I hope we get the opportunity to play them soon. You want to bowl long spells to learn more about your bowling."

He continued by saying:

"I do hope we get the opportunity in the next few years to play more Test matches. Wickets and conditions vary from country to country. You have to think differently and that adds something extra to your game. That experience makes you mentally very strong. It has helped me a lot."

Afghanistan had a Test match scheduled against Australia in Hobart last year. However, Cricket Australia postponed the fixture indefinitely, citing uncertainty over the state of women's cricket under Afghanistan’s Taliban rule.

"I think I can be a much better batsman than what I am now" - Rashid Khan

Khan also thinks he could be a much better batter and wants to use his skill to deliver on expectations. In this regard, the 23-year old added:

"I think I can be a much better batsman than what I am now. I should be someone taking more responsibility in that department as well. I keep working on my batting. In the last couple of years, there's more expectation from me in that department that I can deliver crucial 20-25 runs with the bat. I know I have the skill and talent to deliver that."

The 23-year old is one of the most popular players in franchise cricket worldwide and strikes at 144.95 in the format. In T20I cricket, Rashid has a decent strike rate of 118.83.

