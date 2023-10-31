Bangladesh have become the first team to be knocked out from the 2023 World Cup after suffering their sixth defeat of the tournament against Pakistan earlier today, ending their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals.

Playing under the captaincy of Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh started their 2023 World Cup campaign with a comfortable win over Afghanistan at the HPCA Stadium. However, after that game, the Tigers never roared.

They suffered losses at the hands of India, New Zealand, Netherlands, England, South Africa and Pakistan. However, Bangladesh still has two league stage matches remaining, against Australia and Sri Lanka. But, even if they win those two games by big margins, they will finish with six points, which will not be enough for a Top 4 finish.

The Tigers disappointed their fans with their performance in the 2023 World Cup. Prior to the mega event, several controversies surrounded the team, with senior players Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan having a major disagreement.

It looks like their conflict has affected the team environment, leading to poor results.

Bangladesh will aim to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Although their chances of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup semifinals are now zero, the Tigers still have a lot to play for in their next two matches. The top 7 teams of the 2023 World Cup standings will join hosts Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament.

If the Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit win their remaining two games by big margins, they stand a chance to earn a ticket to the Champions Trophy. In the previous edition of the Champions Trophy in 2017, the Tigers made it to the semifinals.

It will be quite disappointing if the team fails to even qualify for the mega event in 2025.