"After getting hit for two sixes, the talk was to try bowling outside off" - Rishabh Pant on final-over drama

With two balls having disappeared into the stands and two more sixes required by West Indies, the plan was to bowl outside off to Rovman Powell. But India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant threw his weight behind Harshal Patel, who backed his insticts and bowled a slower yorker.

With 25 runs to defend in the final over, Powell (68* off 36) smashed sixes off the third and fourth deliveries to reduce the equation to 11 off the last two balls. Suddenly, memories of Carlos Brathwaite’s heroics from 2016 came flashing back. But Patel stuck to his guns and conceded only singles to help India go 2-0 up.

“After getting hit for two sixes, the talk was to try bowling outside off, but then he ultimately backed himself. There’s obviously pressure in the game, but as individuals, we tend to focus on our skill rather than thinking too much,” Pant said in response to a Sportskeeda query at the post-match press conference.

Harshal Patel has now bowled two overs at the end in both the games. Asked if he has been earmarked as the death bowler, the dynamic batter stated that they are trying out as many options as possible to get the team combination right for the T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November this year.

“There’s still time for the World Cup, so the plan is to try out as many options as possible. We are trying to find out which positions suit whom and how they can benefit the team. So we’re trying out several options, whatever seems right for the team eventually will be final,” Pant, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 52* off 28, added.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami coming back into the side, Harshal Patel may well have to take a back seat.

“For a newcomer in the team, it’s all about giving him confidence” – Rishabh Pant

Ravi Bishnoi celebrates after dismissing opener Brandon King [Credits: BCCI]

On the road to the showpiece event, one of Team India’s top discoveries has been Ravi Bishnoi. The 21-year-old leg spinner has taken to international cricket like a duck to water. After returning match-winning figures of 2 for 17 on his debut on Wednesday, he nullified the dew and took 1 for 30 tonight. Not to forget the skier to dismiss Nicholas Pooran (62 off 41) and break the 100-run alliance.

Rishabh Pant, who was constantly throwing words of advice and motivation from behind the stumps, highlighted the importance of giving the youngster the confidence to bowl as per his own plans.

“For a newcomer in the team, it’s all about giving him confidence. The more you give him confidence, talk to him about what he feels as an individual, all these are important. Yes we can give our plans, but for a bowler, it’s very important to know what he feels, especially for a youngster who has just come into the team. So if we give him the confidence and let him have his own plan, then he will also learn more,” Pant opined.

With the series in the bag, Rahul Dravid and Co. will have more liberty to try out a couple more options in the last game on Sunday.

