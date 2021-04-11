After Rahul Dravid, Venkatesh Prasad claims he is 'Indiranagar ka gunda'

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has put up a hilarious post on Twitter, trolling retired Pakistan cricketer Aamir Sohail with the 'Indiranagar ka Gunda' hashtag.

#IndiraNagarkaGunda has been trending on Twitter after a recent TVC of Rahul Dravid went viral. In the ad, Dravid apparently stepped out of his comfort zone and transformed himself into an irascible personality.

Taking a cue from his former India and Karnataka teammate, Venkatesh Prasad joined the 'Indiranagar ka Gunda' chorus. He uploaded iconic images of his battle with Sohail during the famous 1996 World Cup quarterfinal match in Bengaluru.

Along with the pictures, the former India player shared the caption:

“Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5- #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main.”

After hitting Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary in that match, a pumped-up Aamir Sohail pointed his bat in the direction where he had hit the four, indicating to the bowler that he would punish him again.

After hitting Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary in that match, a pumped-up Aamir Sohail pointed his bat in the direction where he had hit the four, indicating to the bowler that he would punish him again.

An irate Venkatesh Prasad, however, had his revenge the very next ball, cleaning up the left-hander. Sohail went for a wild slog, failed to connect and lost his stump.

Venkatesh Prasad then gave him a wild send-off that would go on to become the defining moment of the match.

Coming back to the TVC commercial featuring Dravid, the former India batsman is shown stuck in traffic and getting angry at motorists around him. At the end of the ad, he proclaims, “Indiranagar ka gunda hoon main (I'm the goon of Indiranagar).”

The commercial stunned and pleasantly surprised many, as Dravid has always been known as the 'good guy of Indian cricket.'

Tweeting the ad, current Indian captain Virat Kohli said that he had never seen Rahul Dravid in this avatar before.

Tweeting the ad, current Indian captain Virat Kohli said that he had never seen Rahul Dravid in this avatar before.

Venkatesh Prasad also shut a troll who commented on Sohail post

Replying to Venkatesh Prasad’s #IndiraNagarkaGunda post featuring Sohail, a Twitter user tried to troll the former India cricketer. He claimed that Sohail's wicket was the only achievement of his career.

Venkatesh Prasad was quick to remind the person that he had taken a five-for in the 1999 World Cup match against Pakistan. He replied:

“Had reserved some achievements for later. In the very next World cup in Eng in 1999 , took 5/27 in Manchester against Pakistan, and they were unable to chase 228. God bless you.”

Venkatesh Prasad played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India, most of them in the 90s, claiming 96 and 196 wickets, respectively.

Venkatesh Prasad was quick to remind the person that he had taken a five-for in the 1999 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Venkatesh Prasad played his last international game in 2011 before retiring four years later.