After Sai Sudharsan, Josh Tongue dismisses Ravindra Jadeja in indentical fashion on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 31, 2025 23:06 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Ravindra Jadeja. (Image Credits: Getty)

England speedster Josh Tongue dismissed Ravindra Jadeja for his second wicket of Day 1 of the fifth Test against Team India at The Kia Oval on Thursday. Having got the better of B Sai Sudharsan earlier, Tongue removed the southpaw for 9, in identical fashion to jolt the tourists after a rain delay.

The dismissal of Jadeja occurred in the 40th over of the innings and the eighth sent down by the right-arm speedster. Coming around the wicket, Tongue bowled an off-stump line, but it left the spin-bowling all-rounder a touch after pitching. It caught the batter's glove through to the keeper, reducing Team India to a precarious 123/5.

Sai Sudharsan, another left-hander, was dismissed for a hard-fought 38 off 108 deliveries in identical fashion. Below is the video:

Tongue, who played in the first two Tests, replaced Jofra Archer in the line-up. The home side made four changes to their playing XI for the final match of the series. Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, and Jamie Overton are the other changes for Brydon Carse, Ben Stokes, and Liam Dawson as England went for an all-out seam attack.

India also made four changes, drafting in Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Dhruv Jurel for Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, and Rishabh Pant.

Ravindra Jadeja scored a crucial ton to help Team India draw the fourth Test

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his ton in Manchester. (Credits: Getty)
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his ton in Manchester. (Credits: Getty)

Jadeja's wicket for a single-figure score would have provided plenty of relief to the Englishmen, given how he frustrated them during the fourth innings of the previous Test in Manchester. After Joe Root dropped the left-hander off the first ball, the Saurashtra cricketer went on to score an unbeaten 107. He shared an unbroken double-hundred stand with Washington Sundar to draw the Test.

Indian captain Shubman Gill had lost the toss for the fifth time in the series earlier in the day at The Oval as England put them into bat. At the time of writing this, the tourists had crumbled to 159/6 in 50.3 overs, with Sundar and Karun Nair at the crease.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
