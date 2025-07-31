After Sai Sudharsan, Josh Tongue dismisses Ravindra Jadeja in indentical fashion on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

England speedster Josh Tongue dismissed Ravindra Jadeja for his second wicket of Day 1 of the fifth Test against Team India at The Kia Oval on Thursday. Having got the better of B Sai Sudharsan earlier, Tongue removed the southpaw for 9, in identical fashion to jolt the tourists after a rain delay.The dismissal of Jadeja occurred in the 40th over of the innings and the eighth sent down by the right-arm speedster. Coming around the wicket, Tongue bowled an off-stump line, but it left the spin-bowling all-rounder a touch after pitching. It caught the batter's glove through to the keeper, reducing Team India to a precarious 123/5.Sai Sudharsan, another left-hander, was dismissed for a hard-fought 38 off 108 deliveries in identical fashion. Below is the video:Tongue, who played in the first two Tests, replaced Jofra Archer in the line-up. The home side made four changes to their playing XI for the final match of the series. Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, and Jamie Overton are the other changes for Brydon Carse, Ben Stokes, and Liam Dawson as England went for an all-out seam attack. India also made four changes, drafting in Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Dhruv Jurel for Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, and Rishabh Pant.Ravindra Jadeja scored a crucial ton to help Team India draw the fourth TestRavindra Jadeja celebrates his ton in Manchester. (Credits: Getty)Jadeja's wicket for a single-figure score would have provided plenty of relief to the Englishmen, given how he frustrated them during the fourth innings of the previous Test in Manchester. After Joe Root dropped the left-hander off the first ball, the Saurashtra cricketer went on to score an unbeaten 107. He shared an unbroken double-hundred stand with Washington Sundar to draw the Test.Indian captain Shubman Gill had lost the toss for the fifth time in the series earlier in the day at The Oval as England put them into bat. At the time of writing this, the tourists had crumbled to 159/6 in 50.3 overs, with Sundar and Karun Nair at the crease.