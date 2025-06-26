“Agar Pakistan ko hara diya aur World Cup nahin jeeta, toh chalega?” - Rohit Sharma’s huge statement on 2024 win

Star Indian batter Rohit Sharma made a huge statement on their win in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He recently appeared on '𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐢 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐫 𝐒𝐞,' a show on Star Sports, where he spoke about India's T20 World Cup victory.

Rohit Sharma, talking about the stunning victory over Pakistan, said -

"Kaafi grand stadium lag raha tha. (The stadium looked pretty grand). We completely took the pitch out of the equation. We wanted them to chase. Mere paas Bumrah ke saath saath Arshdeep bhi hai (Along with Bumrah I had Arshdeep as well)," he said.

India had managed to score just 119 runs in that game, batting first. Rishabh Pant top-scored with a 31-ball 42. However, India pulled off a stunning comeback victory as they restricted Pakistan to 113/7 to win by six runs. Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets.

Trending

However, India did not stop with just the win against Pakistan. They went on to beat South Africa in the final in what was another thrilling contest. Rohit Sharma stated that beating Pakistan alone would not have been enough had they not won the World Cup.

"Agar Pakistan ko hara diya aur World Cup nahin jeeta, toh chalega? Nahi chalega (If we beat Pakistan and do not win the World Cup, will it be okay? It's not okay)," Rohit said.

India defeated South Africa by a close margin of seven runs to win the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma led India to glory after 17 years

Notably, India had won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup back in 2007. However, they had failed to win the marquee ICC event for the second time since that win until the 2024 edition.

As they beat South Africa, India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy once again after 17 long years. Rohit Sharma, leading India to a historic win, also put an end to the ICC trophy drought as India had won a single ICC event since their 2013 Champions Trophy victory.

After leading India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit also announced his retirement from T20Is. The star batter represented the country in 159 matches in the format, scoring 4231 runs with five hundreds and 32 half-centuries to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news