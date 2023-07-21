"Agarkar has brought transparency" - Twitter reacts as BCCI shares medical update on 5 Indian cricketers

The BCCI shared an official update on the status of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant earlier today (July 21). Cricket fans were delighted to see a statement from the board.

In the past, the board would not share medical updates on players regularly. Instead, fans would get to know about injured players and their recoveries through unnamed sources.

Fans on social media felt that new chief selector Ajit Agarkar has brought transparency in the team management. Here is the statement issued by the board today, followed by some of the top Twitter reactions to the post.

BCCI medical team pleased with progress made by Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna

In the official statement shared on the BCCI's website, the board informed fans that the medical team was satisfied with the progress made by fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna after undergoing surgery earlier this year. Bumrah and Krishna have resumed bowling.

They will play practice matches at the National Cricket Academy before the board picks them in the Indian squad.

"The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games," the release stated.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have resumed batting in the nets at the National Cricket Academy as well. They have been undergoing strength and fitness drills. Earlier today, Rahul shared a video of himself working on his legs at the gym.

As far as Rishabh Pant is concerned, the board stated that the wicketkeeper has started batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is following a rehab programme focusing on strength, flexibility and running.