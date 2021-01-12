"Age is on my side, and hopefully, I've got a lot of time left"- Nic Maddinson optimistic about his return to the Australian team

Nic Maddinson last wore the baggy green four years ago but is still hopeful of making a comeback to the Australian Test side. The opener played for Australia A in a tour game against India A recently, which indicates he is not completely out of the selectors' radar.

The 29-year-old last played for Australia in the 2016 Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, where he scored 22 in the first innings as Australia piled up 624 runs and won by an innings. Yasir Shah cleaned up the left-hander in that innings, but Nic Maddinson feels he still has time to make a comeback.

"That (representing Australia again) is why I'm still playing. I've only just turned 29, so I feel age is on my side, and hopefully, I've got a lot of time left. Obviously, there's not a lot of Test cricket coming up. Who knows what the second half of the Shield season is going to look like? I thought I had a pretty good chance in the Australia A games to put my name forward. I learned a lot from those two games, and I'm looking to get some scores in the second half of the season." said Nic Maddinson to cricket.com.au.

Nic Maddinson has undoubtedly taken significant strides towards making a comeback to the Australian team, as he ended last season Sheffield cricket as the top run-scorer.

Since 2016, Nic Maddinson has twice taken a break from the game due to mental health reasons and also had to cope with a broken arm. But the southpaw has made a strong comeback and is vying for a spot in the Australian Test team.

Nic Maddinson's Australia career so far

Nic Maddinson in a net session.

Nic Maddinson has played three Test matches for Australia - two against Pakistan and one against South Africa. However, he has only managed to score 27 runs, with a best of 22.

Wowee... Nic Maddinson copped an absolute ripper on Test debut and Kagiso Rabada was sure to let him know about it! pic.twitter.com/mdUAQUpctv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 25, 2016

The left-hander played the two tour games against India A last month, where he managed scores of 23, 19 and 14. In tough batting conditions against a top-class bowling lineup, Nic Maddinson was able to get starts but failed to make them count by scoring big.

Nic Maddinson is currently plying his trade in the Big Bash League for the Melbourne Stars. The left-hander recently played a handy knock of 48* off 34 balls against the Adelaide Strikers. However, the Adelaide Strikers won the game by five wickets.