"Aged a couple of years tonight" - David Wiese reacts after heroics in Namibia's thrilling Super Over win against Oman in T20 World Cup 2024

Veteran Namibia all-rounder David Wiese played a crucial role in helping his team beat Oman in a Super Over during their T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Barbados on Sunday, June 2. While Wiese couldn't finish the job during the 20-over contest, he ensured he stepped up in the Super Over.

Wiese remained unbeaten on 9(8) as Namibia equaled Oman's score of 109. However, he scored 13 runs off just four balls in the Super Over and then came back to bowl brilliantly and restrict Oman to just 10 runs.

Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, here's what David Wiese, 39, had to say about his experience of the Super Over:

"Aged a couple of years tonight. Don't have a lot of years left in me (laughs). Emotionally draining evening. It helped that I had a feel of the game and knew if I get a few hits out in the Super Over .... then with the ball, felt like taking the ball and executing."

Wiese explained that having spent time on the pitch during the game helped him to anticipate better in the Super Over. He felt the two-paced nature of the wicket made it difficult for any new batter to have a go straight away.

David Wiese reflects on Namibia's mistakes

In the same interview, David Wiese accepted that Namibia went into their shell a bit while chasing 110 and that allowed the Oman bowlers to tighten the screws. He also claimed Namibia had learnt a lot from the game despite the win. Wiese stated:

"Difficult to gauge a good target because if you're chasing 180 then you're playing differently. But when you let them bowl the way they did, you bring them back into the game. Lots of learnings from this game."

It was only the third instance of a Super Over in T20 World Cup history, with the other two instances coming in the 2012 edition in Sri Lanka (New Zealand vs West Indies and New Zealand vs Sri Lanka).

