Agreement and disagreement are natural processes: Babar Azam on rift with Pakistan chief selector

Babar Azam has denied rumors of a significant rift with the Pakistan selection committee and said it is natural to have agreements and disagreements during a debate.

Numerous reports stated that Babar Azam was left in dismay when Pakistan announced their team for the tours to South Africa and Zimbabwe. ESPNCricinfo suggested there were differences between chief selector Mohammad Wasim and the Pakistan skipper, who also indicated the same in a recent press conference.

However, Babar Azam remained adamant that such debates should stay in meeting rooms and not play out in front of the media.

"Think if these things remain in the meeting room, that should be good; when there are debates, they are good for the team. Agreement and disagreement are natural processes it happens when we talk. But we have to keep it in the room. This isn't my team; it's our team. I understand the selection protocols, and my role is to play the best possible XI and utilise the players we have," Babar Azam said.

Pakistan are set to play three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa. The Asian side will then tour Zimbabwe, where they are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is.

Inzamam-ul-Haq slams Pakistan's chief selector

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq was unhappy with chief selector Mohammad Wasim ignoring Babar Azam's suggestion during the selection meeting.

Inzamam was clear that the captain, and not the head selector, is the most important person when it comes to picking the team.

"The important thing is that the team is selected with consultation, and I have already said many times that the most important person is the captain. Chief selector and coach are not the most important people because they can’t go inside the ground, and it is the captain who has to make the team fight," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan's tour to South Africa begins on April 2nd with an ODI encounter in Centurion.

