"Ah sh*t, here we go again"- Top 10 funny memes as Australia and India are set to clash in the final of 2024 Under 19 World Cup

Australia beat Pakistan narrowly by one wicket in the second semi-final of the 2024 Under 19 World Cup on Thursday (February 8) at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. They will now square off against India in the summit clash of the tournament on Sunday (February 11).

Fans enjoyed the entertaining semi-final match between the two sides. Indian fans expressed tense reactions, reminiscing Australia's victories over the Men in Blues in the 2023 ODI World Cup and WTC final matches, where India suffered dismal losses against them. They used the situation and compiled hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best memes:

Pakistan side batted first in the contest after losing the toss and got bundled out for 179 in 48.5 overs. Azan Awais (52) and Arafat Minhas (52) hit half-centuries and starred for them in the batting department.

The Pakistan bowlers then made Australian batters work hard for the runs by putting in a great fight and defending a small total. However, Australia managed to edge past their score narrowly in the final over and won the match by one wicket.

"India are a class team and we are really looking forward to that game"- Australia Under 19 captain Hugh Weibgen

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Aussie captain Hugh Weibgen reflected on the win and said:

"I was quite nervous and excited and it was an awesome finish at the end! It was a tough choice to leave out a front line seamer but Streaker was outstanding with the ball.

He continued:

"There was extra bounce on offer on this surface and we were well prepared accordingly. We fought so hard and they were on the top on several occasions but we pulled it back. 17 year old Ollie Peake was outstanding. India are a class team and we are really looking forward to that game."

Which team do you think will win the 2024 Under 19 World Cup? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

