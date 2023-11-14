“Aishwarya se shaadi karoon” - Abdul Razzaq makes Indian actress reference while slamming Pakistan cricketers

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has come under the scanner for his recent comments about popular Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

During a media interaction, Razzaq was asked to express his take on the Men in Green's dismal 2023 World Cup campaign. The 43-year-old slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their poor campaign.

Razzaq, however, while explaining his point drew reference of Indian actress. He said:

"Younis Khan had good intentions as a captain and it gave me confidence to perform better. Everyone over here is talking about the intention and Pakistan’s team. Actually, we don’t have good intentions to develop and polish players in Pakistan. If you think that by marrying Aishwarya Rai, a good and pious kid would be born, it would never happen."

Notably, Abdul Razzaq's remark has sparked a major controversy on social media. He was slammed by many fans for his choice of words and for dragging Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name into the matter.

"I will message Razzaq now and ask him to say sorry" - Shahid Afridi on Abdul Razzaq's controversial remark

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was part of the panel when Abdul Razzaq commented on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He was also seen laughing on the stage after the remark.

Afridi, however, has clarified that he didn't hear what Razzaq exactly said. He also added that he would ask his ex-teammate to apologise for the statement. Speaking to Sama TV, he stated:

"We were sitting on stage during the program when Razzaq said something. I started laughing just like that, I couldn't hear or understand what exactly he said. Everyone started laughing over there. When I came home someone shared that clip with me. When I listened to it properly I realised it was wrong. I will message Razzaq now and ask him to say sorry. It was a bad joke, it shouldn't be done."

The Pakistan team failed to get going in the 2023 World Cup. With just four wins from nine matches, they finished fifth in the points table and couldn't make the cut for the all-important semi-finals.