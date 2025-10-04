Ajit Agarkar provides major fitness update on Hardik Pandya as all-rounder is ruled out of AUS vs IND 2025 series

BCCI chief of selectors Ajit Agarkar has provided an update on India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's injury after the latter was ruled out of the Australia tour for both the white-ball formats. The former Indian pacer claimed that he has no timeline yet for Pandya's availability and that he will know once the Baroda-born player starts rehab.

Ad

Pandya picked up an injury before the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, rendering him unavailable for the match. He has failed to recover in time for the tour Down Under, leaving Team India one key component short in their eleven.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, October 4, Agarkar said, as quoted by India Today:

"At the moment, he is not going to be fit for Australia. We will know in due course how long he is going to be. At this point, in a week's time, he's supposed to be at the CoE, and once he starts his rehab, we will get to better timelines, but definitely not available for Australia."

Ad

Trending

In the absence of the 31-year-old, Shivam Dube will have to shoulder the responsibility as the premier seam-bowling all-rounder. Dube did well in India's victorious Asia Cup campaign.

Hardik Pandya's T20I record in Australia

Hardik Pandya batting during Asia Cup 2025. (Credits: Getty)

The seam-bowling all-rounder has featured in 12 T20Is in Australia, taking 11 wickets, while maintaining a batting strike rate of 140.14. He played a vital role in India's T20I series win Down Under in 2020, hammering an unbeaten 42 of 20 deliveries to help the tourists chase down 195 with six wickets to spare.

Ad

There has been a major captaincy shift for the Asian Giants in ODIs, with Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma. Both Rohit and Virat Kohli are in line to play their first competitive game since IPL 2025. Their last international match came in the Champions Trophy final in March.

The tour of Australia begins on October 19 with the ODI series at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news