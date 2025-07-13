Akash Deep fights back after being hit for 4,4,6 to castle Harry Brook for 23 in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Akash Deep completed redemption by dismissing Harry Brook on Day 4 of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s on Sunday, July 13. The speedster cleaned up Brook for 23 (19) after being smashed for 4, 4, and 6 in his previous over. With the dismissal, the hosts were reduced to 87/4.

The dismissal came in the 22nd over of England’s second innings. Akash bowled a pitched-up delivery, and Brook went for a sweep shot. The batter completely messed up as the bowler bowled him behind his legs.

As a result, Akash ended up with the last laugh after being smashed for back-to-back boundaries by Brook off his last three deliveries in the 20th over. Brook looked greedy to score quickly, which cost him his wicket.

Watch the video below:

Akash Deep starred with the ball for India in the second Test, bagging 10 wickets, including a six-wicket haul. The tourists won the match by 336 runs to register their biggest overseas win by runs and level the five-match series at 1-1.

Akash Deep removes Harry Brook; India on top of England on Day 4 of the 3rd Test

A clinical bowling display helped India stay in command of England on Day 4 of the third Test. Mohammed Siraj provided two early breakthroughs by dismissing Ben Duckett (12) and Ollie Pope (4). Nitish Kumar Reddy then sent back Zak Crawley for 22. Akash Deep joined the wickets tally by dismissing Brook.

At the time of writing, England were 98/4 at Lunch on Day 4, with Joe Root and skipper Ben Stokes at the crease.

Earlier, England and India returned with identical scores of 387 in their first innings. Joe Root (104 off 199 balls) and KL Rahul (100 off 177 deliveries) smashed centuries for the two teams, respectively. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for India, bagging a record 13th away fifer, while Chris Woakes bagged three wickets for England.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live score and updates here.

