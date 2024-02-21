Akash Deep likely to make his debut in the 4th IND vs ENG Test in Ranchi - Reports 

Bengal pacer Akash Deep, who earned his maiden national team call-up midway through the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England, is likely to make his debut in the upcoming fourth Test in Ranchi. With the Men in Blue having released Jasprit Bumrah from the squad, Akash Deep is likely to play the second seamer's role alongside Mohammed Siraj.

Although Team India have another option in the form of Mukesh Kumar as a potential replacement for Bumrah for the fourth Test, a report by the Indian Express states that the selectors were impressed with Akash Deep's bowling performance for India 'A' recently.

Akash Deep picked up 11 wickets in two matches for India 'A' during the recent shadow tour against the England Lions. While Mukesh also picked up a 10-wicket haul in Bengal's recent Ranji Trophy encounter against Bihar, he struggled immensely in his previous Test outing.

Playing the second Test in Vishakapatnam in place of Siraj, Mukesh picked up only one wicket at a poor economy rate while Bumrah ended up with nine wickets. Mukesh bowled a total of 12 overs in the contest and failed to bring any kind of control for the hosts.

With Bumrah being rested due to workload and Mohammed Shami still recovering from his injury, the team management has resorted to trusting candidates from the domestic circuit.

Akash Deep has played 30 first-class matches till date

The right-arm pacer boasts an excellent first-class record since making his debut in 2019. Akash Deep has played 30 red-ball contests in his career, claiming 104 wickets at an average of 23.58 and an economy rate of 3.03.

The ongoing Test series has already featured several debutants in the form of Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, and Dhruv Jurel amid the team's injury crisis. The latter half of the series could also feature some additional new faces in the form of Akash Deep and Devdutt Padikkal.

Team India currently holds a 2-1 lead in the series and will be on the lookout to claim an unassailable lead with a win in the fourth Test, scheduled to begin on Friday, February 23.

