"Akkhi duniya ek taraf" - Sanjana Ganesan sportingly recites dialogue praising Jasprit Bumrah amid IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash [Watch]

Sanjana Ganesan, the wife of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, recited a dialogue praising the pacer amid the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Bangladesh in Dubai. The Men in Blue beat Bangladesh by 41 runs and made it to the final.&quot;The Ba***ds of Bollywood&quot; stars Raghav Juyal and Bobby Deol were also present at the venue, watching the game. &quot;The Ba***ds of Bollywood&quot; is a Hindi-language action comedy drama series.In an interview with Sanjana during the game, Raghav Juyal expressed that Jasprit Bumrah was his favorite player. He also asked Sanjana to recite a dialogue from his series praising Bumrah, which she sportingly did.&quot;Mere toh favorite player hai Bumrah ji. Sacchi batao toh main unhe bohot pasand karta hu. Main chahunga meri series ka dialogue bol dein unkeliye. Dialogue hai - Akkhi duniya ek taraf aur mera Bumrah ek taraf (Bumrah is my favorite player. To be honest I like him a lot. I would want you to recite a dialogue from my series - The entire world on one side and my Bumrah on one side),&quot; Raghav said.Sanjana recited the dialogue, saying -&quot;Akkhi duniya ek taraf aur mera Bumrah ek taraf (The entire world on one side and my Bumrah on one side).&quot;Jasprit Bumrah played a key role in India's victory over Bangladesh. He returned figures of 2/18 from four overs, dismissing Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan. The ace pacer will have a huge role to play in the final as well. The Asia Cup 2025 summit clash will be played on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.Jasprit Bumrah's performance in Asia Cup 2025Jasprit Bumrah may not be among the wickets as much as the other bowlers. However, he has played an important role in India's journey to the final. In the first game against the UAE, he returned figures of 1/19 from three overs.Bumrah bagged two wickets for 28 runs from his four overs in the next game against Pakistan. He was rested for their final group stage game against Oman. Facing Pakistan again in their first Super 4 clash, he had a rare poor outing, returning figures of 0/45 from four overs.However, Jasprit Bumrah bounced back with his solid spell here against Bangladesh. Overall, he has five wickets from four matches at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.33.