Watch: Alastair Cook takes crab-like run-up while bowling for Essex in County Championship

While former England captain Alastair Cook continues to be prolific with the bat, he remains an entertaining figure on the field too. England's highest run-getter in Tests displayed his antics on the field during the ongoing County Championship, taking his run-up like a crab.

The incident occurred during Kent's innings when Cook, an occasional bowler, rolled his arm. On the third delivery of his only over of the innings, the former England international walked like a crab before completing the delivery. The commentator had a hilarious time in the commentary box, describing the run-up as 'steaming in'.

Below is a clip of Alastair Cook's comical display of bowling on the field:

The 37-year old, who led England to 24 Test victories, conceded eight runs in that over and went wicketless. Nevertheless, the stylish left-hander hit his 70th First-Class hundred, helping propel Essex to 514. His opening partner Nick Browne also made a hundred, while Matt Critchley top-scored with 137.

However, Kent responded strongly to the mammoth total, with Ben Compton and Jordan Cox hitting 129 apiece. Jackson Bird, Darren Stevens and Matt Milnes contributed half-centuries as Kent eked out a 67-run lead. Essex cut the deficit by losing one wicket on the final day of the four-day fixture, ending in a draw.

Alastair Cook's career by numbers

Alastair Cook had a memorable international career that ended in September 2018. With 12,472 runs in 161 Tests at 45.35 with 33 centuries, he is miles ahead of any other England player. He played his final Test at the Kennington Oval against India in 2018, making a ton in the second innings.

The retired player notably reached three figures on his debut as well against the same opposition in 2006. The hosts won that Test by 118 runs, though, and the series convincingly. While England's Test team is struggling to produce quality batters, their former captain hasn't indicated his intent to come out of retirement.

