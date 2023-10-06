"All of the eyes will be on Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's 2023 ODI World Cup contest against the Netherlands

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has named the Pakistani duo of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi as the players to watch out for in their 2023 ODI World Cup clash against the Netherlands. The match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Pakistan have had a rocky lead-up to the ODI World Cup, where they failed to make it to the final of the 2023 Asia Cup and also lost both their warm-up matches to New Zealand and Australia, respectively.

The Men in Green have an excellent opportunity to get things back on track in the form of a relatively straightforward clash against the Netherlands.

Echoing the same statement, Aakash Chopra said in his YouTube video:

"All of the eyes will be on Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, when Pakistan take on the Netherlands. That is because irrespective of the opposition, they step up. The Netherlands have done well to each this point, but Pakistan will be looking to bring their A-game on the ground."

Further stating that the out-of-sorts Pakistan opening batters should use this match to get some valuable runs under their belt, Chopra continued:

"It is important for Pakistan that their opening batters get some runs under their belt. Babar Azam will also be among runs, and if the runs are in early, then the pressure is off."

Pakistan have been struggling in the opening department for a while with Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman not stepping up with the runs. They have even tried introducing Abdullah Shafique into the mix as well in search of success at the top.

Chopra also opined that Haris Rauf should forget about his dismal performance in the warm-up clash against Australia.

"I don't think Pakistan's middle order will be exposed against the Netherlands. Haris Rauf will have to forget his warm-up match performance against Australia, especially with Naseem Shah not there," he added.

Rauf conceded 97 runs in just nine overs in Pakistan's loss to Australia in the warm-up encounter. He did not look in rhythm at all and his form is crucial for Pakistan, with Naseem Shah already ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

"I still feel Pakistan is one of the favorites to reach the semifinals" - Aakash Chopra

Injuries and recent form have made several people shy away from enlisting Pakistan as one of the four semifinalists. However, the Men in Green are still a force to be reckoned with despite their setbacks, particularly because they will be playing in favorable subcontinent wickets.

Despite issues with their top order and spin bowling, Aakash Chopra has backed Pakistan to make it to the top four in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"I still feel Pakistan is one of the favorites to reach the semi finals, but several people have lost faith in this team. This match will not confirm whether the team will make it or not, but it certainly would be a start," he said.

Will Pakistan be able to put up an all-round display against the Netherlands? Let us know what you think.