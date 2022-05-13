James Neesham omitted from New Zealand's 20-men centrally contracted list for the 2022-23 season

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have left out all-rounder James Neesham from the 20-man centrally contracted player list for the upcoming season. Rookie Kiwi cricketer Michael Bracewell earned his first deal after debuting against the Netherlands in March.

Neesham, who has been a regular fixture in New Zealand's white-ball side, hasn't played a Test since 2017. The all-rounder featured in the 2021 T20 World Cup, scoring 92 runs at a strike rate of 135.29 and managing three wickets. The 31-year old's last ODI was in March 2021 against Bangladesh.

However, head coach Gary Stead has assured the door remains open for Neesham to play for New Zealand. The 50-year old addressed Bracewell's inclusion by trusting in the quality he brings at the international level.

"It doesn't mean that Jimmy Neesham won't play for New Zealand again. It's the process of contracting, not the process of selection. Finalising the list seems to get tougher by the year. The busy international calendar means we're calling on a wider base of talent these days and the likes of Michael Bracewell is testament to the depth of that talent."

"Michael's been consistently performing on the domestic circuit for seasons now and we certainly see him as an international prospect in all three formats," Stead stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

Off-spinner Ajaz Patel has been a notable inclusion despite not playing for the national team since taking all ten wickets against India in the first innings of the Mumbai Test last year.

"It's great to see Ajaz back on the list after narrowly missing out last season. His value as our leading red-ball spinner is clear and we're excited to see the role he could play in the Test team going forward."

By achieving the feat, Patel joined Anil Kumble and Jim Laker to snare all ten scalps in an innings. However, the Black Caps suffered a 372-run loss in that game as India took the two-Test series 1-0.

New Zealand's centrally-contracted players for the 2022-23 season:

Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Final shots from training camp at Bay Oval ahead of departure for England. #ENGvNZ Final shots from training camp at Bay Oval ahead of departure for England. #ENGvNZ https://t.co/KUZkD8FhXA

New Zealand will leave for England over the weekend for a two-Test rubber, starting on June 2. They also have a white-ball series lined up against Ireland, Scotland, the Netherlands and the West Indies, extending till August.

