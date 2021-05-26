All state associations should have annual contracts with their players like the BCCI: Rohan Gavaskar

Rohan Gavaskar has opined that state associations in India should have a central contract system like that of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The former Indian cricketer made three posts on his Twitter handle, reacting to the news that the Indian domestic cricketers were still waiting for their payments.

Gavaskar believes that it would be impossible to make payments to domestic players on a per-match basis in the current COVID-19 situation. Describing how state association contracts should be, the 45-year-old wrote:

"All state associations should have annual contracts with their players like the bcci does with the Indian team. A,B,C categories. If state contracts are not there then it’s impossible to make payments to domestic players in such a situation."

In the current pay system, the BCCI pays ₹35,000 per day to cricketers featuring in the playing XI of a Ranji Trophy match. A player could make approximately ₹10-15 lakh from the Ranji Trophy.

Rohan Gavaskar pointed out that central contracts would help the players earn money, irrespective of whether the tournaments happen or not.

"How does one determine who would have played the entire season ? Could some senior players have been dropped midway? What about the youngsters who may have made their debuts? Will they not get anything? What happens to the white ball specialists? The red ball specialists?" Rohan Gavaskar wondered.

Domestic players have to be taken care of: Rohan Gavaskar

Saurashtra won the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy title

Speaking further about the issue, Rohan Gavaskar emphasized that domestic cricketers are the ones who keep the game going. He, therefore, urged state associations to look after their players and introduce annual contracts soon.

"The state associations need to look after their players. The domestic players are the ones who really keep the game going. They have to be taken care of. Start annual contracts for them," Rohan Gavaskar concluded.

