“All teams are coming to Pakistan and have no security issues…Why is India worried about the security?” – Najam Sethi on 2023 Asia Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has questioned India’s stance on the 2023 Asia Cup as they explore all options to host the tournament in Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Monday, he said:

"I have kept my options open because when all teams are coming to Pakistan and have no issues with security. Then why is India worried about security.”

He also sounded firm on the 2023 ODI World Cup boycott if India don’t travel to Pakistan for the continental tournament.

“In the same way, we can also have security concerns over sending our team to India for the World Cup and I will be bringing this to the table at the coming meetings.”

Sethi further explained Asia Cup’s significance ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. He said:

“Remember, it is not just about the Asia Cup and World Cup it is also about the Champions Trophy in 2025 in Pakistan."

“They have weightage in ACC” – Najam Sethi on BCCI's stance on 2023 Asia Cup

Najam Sethi further claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has weightage in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). He, though, said that he would talk to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and ACC and take a stand.

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ Najam Sethi - "We know how heavyweight BCCI is in ICC. India has categorically told of not traveling to Pakistan and shifting AsiaCup to neutral venue." #PAKvAFG Najam Sethi - "We know how heavyweight BCCI is in ICC. India has categorically told of not traveling to Pakistan and shifting AsiaCup to neutral venue." #PAKvAFG

On this, he said:

"You are very well aware of India's board; they have weightage in ACC. I don't have to repeat; you all know the ground reality. The situation is similar to what it was before. India is adamant that they won't play in Pakistan and that the Asia cup should be shifted from here. The whole matter is unresolved as of yet."

Grassroots Cricket @grassrootscric 🗣️ “India's point of view is that they won't come to Pakistan and the Asia Cup should be shifted. Our point of view is that if they do that then we'll have to reconsider our participation in the World Cup.”



Najam Sethi talks about the Pakistan-India situation. 🗣️ “India's point of view is that they won't come to Pakistan and the Asia Cup should be shifted. Our point of view is that if they do that then we'll have to reconsider our participation in the World Cup.”Najam Sethi talks about the Pakistan-India situation. https://t.co/WzLlaHvJ9i

He continued:

"One matter belongs to ICC; the other one belongs to ACC. I have to talk to both ICC and ACC and take a stand.”

In October 2022, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that India won’t travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Shah said, as quoted by ANI:

“We will have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It’s the government which decides over the permission of the team visiting Pakistan.”

In January, Sethi called for an emergency meeting of the ACC over the 2023 Asia Cup venue. However, no decision was made. A final decision might take place in March.

Rohit Sharma and Co. last played against Babar Azam at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which India won by four wickets.

