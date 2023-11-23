"All of us are keen to prove that we belong here" - Axar Patel ahead of IND vs AUS T20I series

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel insists the players are ready to impress in the T20I series against Australia on Thursday, which starts on Thursday (November 23) in Vishakhapatnam.

With the T20I series serving as a build-up for the World Cup, the 29-year-old stated that the side they are keen to make an impression against the Men in Yellow.

The five-match T20I series starts just four days after Team India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Despite starting as firm favorites due to their undefeated run, the Men in Blue failed to win the title in front of a record crowd.

Speaking to India Nets Live on Jio Cinema, Axar believes the young energy in their side should serve them well in the series and suggested that they will play aggressively.

"Everyone knows that we suffered heartbreak in the World Cup final. But it's time to move on. We have a young team that will play Australia in the T20Is. All of us are keen to prove that we belong here. There's a lot of energy in the team.

"It's just that we have only 10-11 T20 international matches to go before the T20 World Cup to make an impression. So, all of us have been told to play according to our strengths."

Suryakumar Yadav, who was part of the 2023 World Cup squad and appointed skipper for this series, has urged the youngsters to play fearlessly. The right-hander will also look to bounce back from a disappointing World Cup campaign.

"I just want to continue doing what I was before the injury" - Axar Patel

Axar Patel. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Gujarat-born cricketer went on to say that he feels fresh off recovering from his injuries and is confident of doing well across departments. Axar added:

"The mindset remains the same as what it was before I had to miss the World Cup due to injury. But I am fit again and am keen on doing well in all departments of the game.

"I have not made any changes and am focussing on the processes. I don't want to make much changes to my mindset. I just want to continue doing what I was before the injury."

The Men in Blue won the last T20I series held between the two sides 2-1 in 2022.