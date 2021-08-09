"Allow bowlers to bowl two overs from one end" - Rashid Khan's suggestion for speeding up proceedings in the Big Bash League 

Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan feels that allowing bowlers to bowl two overs from the same end would solve the issue of the slow over-rate in the Big Bash League. He backed it by saying that the Hundred has successfully implemented the procedure and that the game moves forward quickly in the new English tournament.

Rashid Khan represents the Adelaide Strikers team in the Big Bash League. Speaking to cricket.com.au, the Afghanistan T20 skipper said:

“Bowling two overs from one end, it is so good as it does not take that much time. It makes it easier as a fielder as well, that you don't keep changing and it's much much quicker. That's what I think this (100-ball) format is all about – everything happens quickly, it doesn't take so much time."

Khan added:

"I think if it's in other formats as well, it won't be a bad idea. It’ll help you bowl the overs very quickly and reduce the time. People watching, they love to watch more cricket faster and faster rather than it taking so long. It’s a pretty good idea.”

T20 globetrotter @rashidkhan_19 has picked up knowledge abroad he thinks could help the @BBL move forward. — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 9, 2021

I would love to see those rules in T20s as well: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan went on to state that he would love to see such rules (bowling two overs from one end) in international T20 games as well. He feels that it would make the contest between batters and bowlers more even in international games. Rashid explained:

“In The Hundred, you can use the longer boundary for 10 balls and the shorter one for five balls before changing bowlers for the second set of five deliveries. It makes it a fair game for the bowlers as well. I would love to see those rules in T20s also. As a professional player, you have to be ready and you have to react very quickly, rather than taking so much time. You must have plans A, B, and C and just go and apply that, rather than thinking a lot to change in the field during games."

Khan added:

"As a captain, you have to think about all those things, the timing and getting things right. It makes cricket faster and faster. I think it's a pretty good idea. You just don't waste time. As a player, you shouldn't do it in any format. If you waste time, these rules mean you lose a player and I think that’s something good."

Rashid Khan will turn up for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second phase of the IPL from September-October in the UAE.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar