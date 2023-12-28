"Always got your back" - KL Rahul shares sweet birthday wish for brother-in-law Ahan Shetty

Indian actor Ahan Shetty, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, December 28, received a sweet wish from his brother-in-law, KL Rahul.

Rahul shared an Instagram story to wish Ahan a happy birthday. The Indian keeper-batter wrote:

"Happy birthday @ahan.shetty, so happy to have a brother like you in my life ❤️🤗 always got your back."

KL Rahul's recent Instagram story.

KL Rahul and Ahan Shetty are known to share a good bond and are very close to each other. Ahan's sister, Athiya, tied the knot with Rahul earlier this year, in January, at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

KL Rahul notched up his eighth Test century in ongoing Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion

India and South Africa are currently battling it out in the Test series opener at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The hosts won the toss and elected to field first in the contest.

The Men in Blue were off to a miserable start, with top-order batters Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill falling cheaply. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship with a 68-run stand for the fourth wickets.

However, it was KL Rahul who stole the show with a clutch knock. Batting at No. 6 for only the second time in his Test career, he showcased exemplary grit and determination under pressure.

The right-handed batter notched up his eighth Test century, finishing with 101 runs off 137 deliveries. He accumulated crucial runs with the lower-order batters and tailenders, helping India register a respectable total of 245.

Rahul earned widespread praise for his batting exploits, with batting legend Sunil Gavaskar stating that the hundred deserves to be listed in the top 10 best-ever Test centuries by an Indian batter.

"Again, I can't say that I have seen all the Test hundreds that Indian batters have scored. But from whatever, I have seen, this Test century, in my book. I don't care what the others think. In my book, it definitely ranks among the top 10 hundreds by an Indian in Test cricket," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Rahul has delivered tremendous performances since returning to the national team at the 2023 Asia Cup following a lengthy injury lay-off.

