"Always have a lot of fun and chilled out " - Jasprit Bumrah opens up on being perceived differently from his actual self

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah opened up on being perceived by the general public as an ever-focussed serious cricketer when it is far from the truth. One of the most revered bowlers in world cricket, the 29-year-old has been in sparkling form since his return from a year-long injury layoff.

Bumrah is the third-leading wicket-taker in the ongoing World Cup with eight scalps in three games at an average of 11.62 and an economy of under 3.50 runs per over. Thanks to Bumrah's heroics, Team India opened their campaign by winning their first three games comprehensively.

In a video shared by the ICC on their Instagram handle, Jasprit Bumrah spoke about how he is a regular person chasing his dreams, contrary to common belief.

"I have had this conversation with my wife. What I am perceived by the normal people is that i am quite serious and always focussed and a man of few words. But that's exactly not the case at home, I am never serious. I always have a lot of fun and chilled out so just a normal guy following his dream with an opportunity to play for his country."

Since his debut in 2016, Bumrah has become India's most dependable pacer across formats. He has picked up 339 wickets in the 173 games for India, with an average in the lower 20s in all three formats.

Renowned for his ability to rise to the occasion, Jasprit Bumrah also boasts stellar numbers in 50-over World Cups, with 26 wickets in 12 games at an incredible 17.84 average and 4.18 economy rate.

"I don't really give it a lot of attention" - Jasprit Bumrah on the massive expectations from Team India

Team India are overwhelming favorites to win their third ODI World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah weighed in on the pressure of expectations on Team India to win the ongoing World Cup at home by stating his reluctance to pay much attention to the outside noise.

Despite being the No.1 ranked team in all three formats, the Men in Blue have struggled in ICC events, falling short of the ultimate goal since the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

"I am very different in how I look at expectations, the outside world, noise and what people perceive about us because I don't really give it a lot of attention and am really detached from all of that. I understand that cricket is loved a lot in this country and we have a lot of following but to me personally, it doesn't really matter," Jasprit Bumrah said.

"I want to just enjoy the game, give it my best shot, play with a lot of freedom and not think about playing at home. At the end of the day my thought process is that I'll go out there, play with freedom which will give me the best chance to perform to the best of my abilities," he added.

Pitted as the favorites to break their decade-long ICC title drought, Rohit Sharma and company can take solace from the fact that the previous three 50-over World Cups have seen the home side emerge triumphant.

Coming into the marquee event on the back of a title run in the Asia Cup and a series win at home against Australia, Team India have kept their feet on the accelerator with three thumping wins to kickstart their World Cup.

They will take on Asian rivals Bangladesh in a highly-anticipated encounter at Pune on October 19.