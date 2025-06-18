“Always our MVP” - Glenn Maxwell’s wife & son applauds his 106* in WAF vs LAKR MLC 2025 match [In Picture]

Washington Freedom (WAF) captain Glenn Maxwell’s wife, Vini Raman, shared a heartfelt message after his sensational century in the eighth match of the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season against the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR). The match was played on Wednesday, June 18, at the Oakland Coliseum in California, USA.

Opting to bat first, Washington Freedom found themselves in trouble at 92/5 in 11.4 overs, with Glenn Maxwell batting on nine off 12 balls. The Australian star broke the shackles in the 14th over, smashing Tanveer Sangha for three consecutive sixes.

Maxwell brought up his half-century with a six off Sunil Narine, reaching the milestone in 29 balls. The 36-year-old kept up the assault and went on to complete a magnificent century off 48 deliveries, eventually finishing unbeaten on 106 from 49 balls, studded with two fours and 13 sixes.

In response to his brilliant knock, Maxwell’s wife, Vini Raman, shared an Instagram story where she held their son, Logan Maverick Maxwell. She shared the picture with a heartfelt message for him, writing:

“@gmaxi_32 106*, always our mvp.”

Glenn Maxwell’s wife & son applauds his 106* in WAF vs LAKR MLC 2025 match (Image via [email protected])

Meanwhile, Washington Freedom wrapped up their innings with a strong score of 208/5 in 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell’s scintillating hundred ensures an easy win for Washington Freedom

Chasing 209, the Los Angeles Knight Riders got off to a disastrous start, losing their top three — Alex Hales (0), Sunil Narine (0), and Unmukt Chand (0) — for ducks. Soon after, Rovman Powell (4) and Matthew Tromp (2) fell as well, leaving them five down for just 26 runs.

Saif Badar (32) and skipper Jason Holder (23) were the only notable contributors as the batting line-up collapsed, and the team was bowled out for just 95 in 16.3 overs, suffering a heavy 113-run defeat. Meanwhile, for Washington Freedom, Jack Edwards and Mitchell Owen claimed three wickets each.

