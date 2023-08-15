Alyssa Healy drops big hint about Meg Lanning's Australia comeback

Australia's stand-in skipper Alyssa Healy believes Meg Lanning will soon be back playing for the national team. She expects the full-time captain to come back into action as soon as the T20I series against West Indies begins on October 1.

Lanning had withdrawn herself from the Women's Ashes in England earlier this year due to an undisclosed medical issue. She had also taken about six months away from the game last year, before making a comeback against Pakistan in January 2023.

Here's what Alyssa Healy was quoted as saying about Meg Lanning by foxsports.com.au:

"I’ve spoken to her (Lanning) in bits and pieces, but I obviously left her alone during the Ashes because it would have been tough for her to watch. I haven’t seen her just yet, but from all reports she’s going really well and I look forward to hopefully seeing her back in Aussie colours in October against the Windies."

Alyssa Healy happy to hand over the captaincy back to Meg Lanning

While it's not clear whether Meg Lanning will straightaway take the captaincy duties back from Alyssa Healy on the comeback, the latter is more than happy to step aside and get back into her role as a senior player in the team.

On this, Healy stated:

“Meg is the captain of the Australian women’s cricket team, and I’m fully aware of that fact. I’ve just been doing my job as best as I can for the group, but that’s a decision and a conversation for Meg to have. We want her to be fit and firing first and foremost, and if that means coming back and taking charge of the team, then I’ll happily step aside and support her in the best way I know how.”

Australia will be hoping that Lanning gets back to international cricket soon with preparations potentially to begin for their defense of the T20 World Cup crown in Bangladesh next year.