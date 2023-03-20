"Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris and then absolutely nothing" - Aakash Chopra on UP Warriorz's issue heading into GG clash

Aakash Chopra feels the UP Warriorz's (UPW) lack of batting depth could prove to be their stumbling block in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash against the Gujarat Giants (GG).

The two sides will lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in the afternoon game on Monday, March 20. The Warriorz pipped the Giants in a nail-biting finish in the last clash between the two teams, winning the game by three wickets with just one delivery to spare.

While previewing the match on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra opined that the Gujarat Giants should beat the UP Warriorz if they score as many runs as they did in their last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), saying:

"Gujarat were demolished by Sophie Devine. In today's game, you will expect the Gujarat Giants to play slightly better. Let's be fair, they played well in the last match. They scored 180. If you make as many runs against the UP Warriorz, you will win the match."

The former Indian opener reasoned:

"The UP Warriorz have everything but not that much depth in batting. Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris and then absolutely nothing. Until now, Kiran Navgire has played just that one knock, and Deepti Sharma goes at a run-a-ball."

However, Chopra pointed out that the Gujarat Giants' batters will be up against a formidable UP Warriorz spin-bowling attack, elaborating:

"So you can put them under pressure there if Gujarat Giants can reach 150-170 against a very good UP bowling lineup, where you will have Deepti, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra and Devika Vaidya - you will get to see a lot of spin."

Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma have been the star performers for the UP Warriorz with the ball, with the duo having picked up 21 wickets between them. While Rajeshwari Gayakwad has accounted for five dismissals, no other Warriorz bowler has scalped more than two wickets.

"Laura Wolvaardt has struck two consecutive fifties" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Giants batting

The Gujarat Giants will rely a lot on Ashleigh Gardner and Laura Wolvaardt. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that most of the Gujarat Giants' top-order batters were among the runs in their last game. However, he questioned Harleen Deol's demotion in the batting order, saying:

"Sophia Dunkley is not scoring good runs but Laura Wolvaardt has struck two consecutive fifties. Sabbineni Meghana was sent up the order and she scored runs. Ashleigh Gardner scored runs. I didn't understand why Harleen Deol was sent down the order."

Chopra concluded by predicting a win for Alyssa Healy's side in Monday afternoon's game, stating:

"So who can win this match? I am gunning for the UP Warriorz because it was our pre-season prediction as well that the UP Warriorz will qualify. It is good if they do that today itself because if they reach eight points, neither Gujarat nor RCB can reach there."

A win for the UP Warriorz will guarantee them a playoff berth. However, a loss for them will keep the Gujarat Giants and RCB's slim hopes of making it through to the knockout stage alive.

