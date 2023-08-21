Ambati Rayudu among 8 players signed by MI Emirates ahead of ILT20 2024

Retired Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has joined the MI Emirates ahead of the upcoming season of the International League T20 (ILT20). The right-handed batter, along with seven other players, were acquired by the reputed franchise, as mentioned on their official website.

Rayudu was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians' set-up, having won the Indian Premier League title four times. The 37-year-old, who has also featured for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is the fourth-highest run-getter for the franchise, amassing 2635 runs in 136 matches with 14 fifties.

The other players in MI Emirates' fold are Kusal Perera, Akeal Hosein, and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth — the trio joining the MI family for the first time. Corey Anderson, Waqar Salamkheil, Odean Smith, and Nosthush Kenjige will continue their development journey with the franchise.

The above-mentioned stars will join forces with Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Zahoor Khan, Jordan Thompson, William Smeed, McKenny Clarke and Daniel Mousley for the 2024 edition.

MI Emirates finished 3rd in inaugural ILT20 season

Mumbai Indians Emirates. (Image Credits: Twitter)

As far as the inaugural season of the ILT20 goes, MI Emirates finished third, winning five out of 10 matches. Gulf Giants won the season by defeating the Desert Vipers in the final.

In the final, Wanindu Hasaranga top-scored with 55 for the Vipers in the first innings of the decider to lift them to 146 in 20 overs, with Carlos Brathwaite bagging figures of 4-0-19-3.

However, Chris Lynn hit top gear during the run-chase as he struck 72 off 50 deliveries, with 9 boundaries and a maximum. West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer stayed unbeaten at 25 off 13 deliveries with 5 boundaries to fashion a seven-wicket victory for the Gulf Giants.

The second season of ILT20 gets underway on January 13, 2024, and MI Emirates will be looking to put on a better show this time.