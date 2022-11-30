"Ambati Rayudu was another player who suffered a lot due to such selections" - Danish Kaneria on the Indian team management

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that the Indian team management have been unfair towards players such as Ambati Rayudu and Sanju Samson.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria opined that the Indian selectors have negatively impacted Rayudu's career by not giving him enough opportunities. He also pointed out how players such as Unmukht Chand have had to move to the United States after being ignored repeatedly.

Kaneria explained:

"Ambati Rayudu was another player who suffered a lot due to such selections. The team management played with his career by not giving him enough chances. Then there is Unmukt Chand, who has moved to the USA to play cricket. There are more such players who weren't given opportunities at the right time."

Kaneria suggested that something similar is happening with Samson as he is being benched despite impressive performances. He claimed that the wicketkeeper-batter's career would have reached greater heights if he had gotten consistent chances.

The former leg spinner added:

"Had Sanju Samson had these many chances, he would have made a name for himself in international cricket. The poor guy has been crying as he has to sit out. Shikhar Dhawan has no answer to this, and neither does the team management. It is shameless."

Samson notably lost his place in the Men in Blue's playing XI after the ODI series opener against New Zealand. The right-handed batter's exclusion surprised many fans, given that he had scored 36 crucial runs in the outing.

"India have been very unfair to certain cricketers" - Danish Kaneria

Kaneria also slammed the Indian team management for their biased selection policy. He mentioned that Rishabh Pant has been given a long rope while players like Samson have been ignored for no reason.

The 41-year-old highlighted that the side have tried everything to ensure Pant doesn't get dropped, making him bat at several different positions in white-ball cricket. He elaborated:

"When you are unfair to your players, these are the results that you are going to get. India have been very unfair to certain cricketers and are playing with their careers.

"Teams are now being formed based on personal liking. Giving more on more chances to the player, changing the positions of others just to ensure that the particular player scores runs and doesn't get dropped."

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side recently suffered a 1-0 ODI series loss to New Zealand. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma is set to return to lead the side for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh while Pant is part of both the ODI and Test squads.

