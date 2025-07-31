Ambati Rayudu blind ranks Indian captains amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests; no Virat Kohli in his top three

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 31, 2025 14:32 IST
Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu blind ranked Indian captains amid the Test series against England. Notably, he did not have big names like Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli in his top three.

The first name that appeared was that of Sourav Ganguly, whom he ranked third. Ganguly is regarded highly for bringing about a transformation in the way the country played cricket. Rayudu then ranked Kapil Dev, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, fourth.

Former T20I and Test captain Rohit Sharma made it to his top three, taking the second spot. He then ranked Virat Kohli, India's most successful Test captain, fifth. Rayudu added that Kohli's ranking depends on the format. He would be in the top two if it was just red-ball. He then ranked Mohammad Azharuddin sixth.

The final name that appeared was MS Dhoni, whom Rayudu placed right at the top. He added that he left the top spot vacant, waiting for Dhoni's name to appear. Notably, Dhoni led the team to three ICC titles, winning the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup, and the Champions Trophy.

Will Rohit Sharma continue as India's ODI captain?

Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is after leading India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Before the England series, he bid adieu to Test cricket as well. However, he will continue playing ODIs. Notably, he will have his eye on the 2027 World Cup.

Amid the ongoing Test series, reports emerged that Shubman Gill could replace Rohit as India's new ODI captain. Gill took over Test captaincy after Rohit's retirement. According to a report by Times Now, a journalist claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that Gill will lead whenever the Men in Blue play ODIs next.

Although the post went viral, there has been no official confirmation on the same just as yet. As things stand at present, Rohit Sharma is still the ODI captain. The right-hander has been consistent in the format, also delivering results as a leader.

He led the team to victory at the 2025 Champions Trophy as well, where they beat New Zealand in the final. With the 2027 World Cup a long time away, it remains to be seen what the team management decides to do.

