American Premier League 2023: How to watch the tournament live worldwide?

The American Premier League (APL) 2023 is a T20 competition based in the United States. This will be the league's second season, with the inaugural edition being played in 2021.

The tournament, which is set to commence on 19th December and conclude on 31st December 2023, has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the USA Cricket Board. The American Premier League 2023 comprises seven teams: Premium Afghans, Premium Americans, Premium Aussies, Premium Canadians, Premium Indians, Premium Paks, and Premium Windies.

It is set to feature some of international cricket's superstars, such as Chris Gayle, S Sreesanth, Sohail Tanvir, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nabi, and Dan Lawrence among others.

The Moosa Cricket Stadium in Houston, Texas, will host all the matches of the American Premier League 2023. Chris Gayle is set to lead the Windies, while Sreesanth will lead the Indians. Sohail Tanvir will captain the Paks while Mohammad Nabi will handle the reigns for the Afghans. Ben Cutting is set to captain the Aussies, Dan Lawrence will lead the Americans, and Navneet Dhaliwal is set to captain the Canadians.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format, with all teams taking on each other once. The top four teams will then progress to the semi-finals, and the winning sides will then battle it out for ultimate glory in the finals.

Premium Windies are the defending champions, having won the inaugural edition in 2021. They beat Premium Paks to clinch the trophy.

American Premier League 2023: Where to watch the tournament live worldwide?

The American Premier League is back for its second season in 2023. With the return of the league, which is set to feature some of the international cricketing icons across the globe, there is good news for cricket lovers across the globe.

The American Premier League has announced the popular streaming and OTT platform Jio Cinema as the digital streaming partner. Therefore, fans in India can watch all the matches of the tournament, on the Jio Cinema app.

Live streaming for all matches will be available on Jio Cinema from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards on all days of the tournament. Moreover, the league has also announced streaming partners across various countries that will stream the matches live. The live-streaming details across different countries for the APL 2023 are as follows:

APL 2023 Live Streaming details and channel list:

USA: americanpremierleaue.us

India: Sports 18, Fancode, JiocCinema

Nepal: ACTION SPORTS HD

UK: Viaplay

Sri Lanka: Supreme TV

Caribbean: SportsMax

Pakistan: Tapmad TV

Canada: ATN

