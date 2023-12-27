American Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Premium Americans vs Premium Afghans

Premium Afghans defeated Premium Americans by six wickets in Match No. 15 of the American Premier League (APL) 2023 at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Tuesday, December 26. The earlier match between Premium Indians and Premium Canadians was abandoned due to heavy downpours.

Even though their last two matches haven’t seen a result, the Premium Indians hold the pole position on the APL 2023 points table with three wins and two matches without results to amass 8 points and a net run rate (NRR) of 2.276.

Premium Americans’ recent defeat against the Afghans currently has not impacted their position in the table as they maintain to hold the second spot with two wins, two losses, and a game without result. The Americans have five points and an NRR of 0.167.

Premium Afghans are the side making some significant progress, having won back-to-back matches after two straight defeats at the start of the APL. The Premium Afghans moved to fifth spot from sixth with four points and an improved NRR of -2.594.

Premium Paks have won just one match and lost one as well, with their two games getting abandoned. They sit in fourth place on the table with four points and an NRR of 1.320. Premium Canadians have been unfortunate to not get a single game after all three matches have been abandoned due to poor weather conditions. The Canadians are placed sixth with three points.

Premium Aussies are languishing at the seventh place with three losses and two matches without a result. They have managed to pick two points based on the results, wherein points were shared.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Premium Indians 5 3 0 0 2 8 2.276 2 Premium Americans 5 2 2 0 1 5 0.167 3 Premium Windies 4 2 2 0 0 4 2.334 4 Premium Paks 4 1 1 0 2 4 1.32 5 Premium Afghans 4 2 2 0 0 4 -2.594 6 Premium Canadians 3 0 0 0 3 3 - 7 Premium Aussies 5 0 3 0 2 2 -3.949

Mehran Khan’s half-century guides Premium Afghans to convincing win

Mehran Khan scored a calm and composed fifty (54 not out) in a rain-curtailed game against Premium Afghans. While chasing 128 in 15 overs, the Afghans' openers Usman Ghani and William Perkins departed after adding just one run each. Jamahid Mir Alikhil later departed for a run-a-ball 12 with the Afghans three wickets down inside the powerplay, but Mehran Khan’s attacking on the other hand meant they need not worry about the required run rate.

Mehran scored 54 off 40 balls, blazing seven sixes off his willow, to toy with the Americans' bowling attack, including the likes of Imran Khan and Matiullah Khan. The Oman international’s fireworks canceled the explosive knock of Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus (77 off 46 balls) in the first innings.

