American Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Premium Americans vs Premium Windies, Match 1

The American Premier League 2023 kicked off in the United States of America on Tuesday, December 19. The Premium Americans locked horns against the Premium Windies at Moosa Stadium in Pearland, Texas, in the opening game.

The Premium Windies recorded a 86-run win to open their account in the American Premier League 2023. They have grabbed two points and boosted their net run rate to +3.133, moving to the top of the points table.

The Premium Americans were completely outplayed on the opening day of the American Premier League 2023 and will be hoping to bounce back in their next fixture. They have slipped to the bottom of the points table with zero points and a net run rate of -3.133.

The Premium Afghans, Premium Aussies, Premium Canadians, Premium Paks, and Premium Indians are the other teams in the 2023 edition of American Premier League and are yet to feature in the competition. They are placed between the Premium Windies and the Premium Americans.

Shawn Findlay and Hayden Walsh help Premium Windies get off to a winning start in the American Premier League 2023

The Premium Windies won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening game of the American Premier League 2023. They got off to a wonderful start, thanks to Shawn Findlay, who looked solid at the crease at the top of the order.

Findlay played a fantastic knock of 68 off 63 balls to take his side to 156 at the end of their 20 overs. No other batter crossed the 20-run mark for the Windies.

The Premium Americans picked up eight wickets in total. Sabir Ali Rao and skipper Navin Stewart grabbed three scalps each.

Chasing 157, the Premium Americans’ openers Navanpreet Singh (17) and Navin Stewart (14) got to double digits, but their departures led to a collapse. They were reduced to 41/5 by the end of the ninth over.

They were eventually bundled out for a paltry total of 70 runs in 15 overs, losing the game by 86 runs.

Hayden Walsh was exceptional with the ball for the Premium Windies. He picked up a fifer and conceded only 17 runs in his four overs. Raj Nannan registered figures of 3/14 in his four overs, which included a maiden to help his side defend the total successfully.

