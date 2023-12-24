American Premier League 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Premium Americans vs Premium Aussies (Updated) ft. Imran Khan

Premium Americans and Premium Afghans were the victorious sides on Saturday, December 23, in the ongoing American Premier League 2023 played at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland, Texas.

Premium Afghans held their nerve to pull off a one-run win against defending champions Premium Windies. Important contributions from skipper Ihsanullah Janat (36), Usman Ghani (27) and Abdul Wasi (23) pushed the Afghans to a sizeable 123 for 7.

In reply, the Windies were left in tatters at 55 for 6 at the halfway stage, courtesy of some impeccable bowling from Jamahid Mir Alikhil (3 for 17) and Yousuf Zazai (2 for 28).

A late cameo from Hayden Walsh threatened to snatch the game from the Afghans. The West Indies spinner smashed two boundaries and four sixes in his 21-ball 43 but was caught by Waqarullah Ishaq off Abdul Wasi's bowling with 10 balls remaining. The Afghans eventually managed to secure the win, their first of the season.

Later in the day, Premium Americans thrashed Premium Aussies by 61 runs to register their second win in three matches. The Aussies were bowled out for 62, with West Indies leg-spinner Imran Khan taking an impressive 5 for 14, his second five-wicket haul this season.

Premium Aussies have now lost all three of their matches and find themselves rock-bottom of the points table.

On that note, here's a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers following Saturday's matches in the American Premier League.

American Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Rank Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Ravi Bopara PIND 92 3 3 55 30.67 115 0 1 8 6 2 Abdul Wasi PAFG 83 3 3 44 41.5 102.47 0 0 7 3 3 Shawn Findlay PWI 82 4 4 68 20.5 97.62 0 1 6 3 4 Aaron Johnson PWI 76 4 4 35 25.33 122.58 0 0 5 5 5 Usman Ghani PAFG 74 3 3 46 24.67 129.82 0 0 6 3 6 Kjorn Ottley PAC 59 3 2 51 29.5 163.89 0 1 7 3 7 Raj Darbar PIND 58 3 3 30 19.33 131.82 0 0 3 4 8 Gerhard Erasmus PAC 58 3 3 35 19.33 126.09 0 0 4 3 9 Navanpreet Brar PAC 55 3 3 23 27.5 61.8 0 0 3 1 10 Hayden Walsh PWI 54 4 2 43 27 168.75 0 0 2 4

Abdul Wasi's (23 off 20 balls) late cameo against Premium Windies took him to the second spot on the run-scoring charts. The Afghanistan all-rounder has scored 83 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 102.47. Premium Indians all-rounder Ravi Bopara continues his reign at the top with 92 runs in three innings.

Wasi's teammate Usman Ghani moved from seventh to fifth spot after scoring 27 off 23 balls in the same match and Gerhard Erasmus moved up to the eighth spot. Hayden Walsh, meanwhile, entered the top 10 on the back of his explosive cameo.

American Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Team Wickets Mat Inns BBI Avg ER 4W+ 5W+ 1 Hayden Walsh PWI 12 4 4 5/17 5.58 4.42 0 1 2 Raj Nannan PWI 11 4 4 4/6 5.28 4 1 0 3 Imran Khan PAC 10 2 2 5/14 3.2 4.47 0 2 4 Sunny Patel PIND 6 3 3 3/14 5.67 2.83 0 0 5 Amad Butt PIND 6 3 3 5/25 12 6 0 1 6 Stephen Wiig PIND 5 3 3 3/25 11.6 5.27 0 0 7 Mario Lobban PWI 5 4 4 2/2 14.6 5.62. 0 0 8 Amir Hamza PAC 4 2 2 3/9 9.25 5.29 0 0 9 Simi Singh PAUS 4 3 3 2/19 12.5 5.56 0 0 10 Sabir Rao Ali PAC 4 3 3 3/27 8.25 6.6 0 0

Hayden Walsh continues to lead the most-wickets list in the American Premier League 2023 after taking 2 for 21 against Premium Aussies. The leg-spinner has now accounted for 12 wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 4.42.

Walsh's teammate Raj Nannan finds himself in the second spot with 11 scalps, while Imran Khan has jumped to the third spot after becoming the first bowler to register back-to-back fifers this season.

Amir Hamza (Premium Americans) and Simi Singh (Premium Aussies) are the latest entrants in the top wicket-takers list with four wickets apiece.

